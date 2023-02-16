According to the latest rumors, it seems that the two were paparazzi together on Valentine’s Day

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of the last few days. After the end of San Remo Festival the Ferragnez they have disappeared from social networks and for this reason everyone has thought that the couple is experiencing a moment of crisis. According to reports, it seems that the digital entrepreneur and her husband were spotted together on Valentine’s Day. However, a detail about Fedez has not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together on Valentine’s Day. These days there are many rumors that the couple, after the end of San Remo Festivalis going through a moment of crisis. Despite the insistence of the rumors, the shots shared a few hours ago from the ‘Whoopsee’ page would dismantle all the gossip circulating around Chiara and Federico.

The well-known portal has in fact shared some images on its Instagram page that portray the digital entrepreneur and her husband together on Valentine’s Day. The ‘Whoopsee’ page added a short caption to the post in question in which details about the couple did not go unnoticed.

This is what transpires about the shots on Ferragnez:

Here is Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together, in the heart of Milan. “Everything in the norm” we should say, except that the Sanremo Festival ended a few days ago but the spotlight on the couple has definitely never gone out.

And, continuing, the well-known portal added:

The whole web talks about them and this clamor continues to increase also due to Fedez’s absence from social networks. Whoopsee, however, is able to show you these exclusive images of the Ferragnez, taken on Tuesday 14 February, in the late afternoon, just before the two entered a door in one of the streets of the Milanese city center.

At the moment the social silence of the two fuels the gossip about an alleged crisis even more. Ferragnez fans can’t wait to find out in detail what’s going on.