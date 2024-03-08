Massimo Falconi is the surgeon who operated on Fedez: let's find out together what his words were

The separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is now one of the topics on the agenda. In fact, on a daily basis, i Ferragnez they occupy ample space in the pages of gossip newspapers and over the last few hours even Massimo Falconi has commented on one of the most talked about events ever. In an interview given to the weekly 'Oggi', in fact, the doctor who operated on Fedez retraced the stages of the singer's illness. Let's find out together what his words were.

Interviewed by the weekly 'Oggi', Massimo Falconi retraced the moments of Fedez's illness. The surgeon operated on the singer in 2022 after the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas. The doctor revealed to the well-known newspaper that Fedez still undergoes periodic checks in order to keep the situation under control. These were his words about it:

His was a neuroendocrine tumor and therefore less aggressive. He was the diameter of a peanut. Luckily it was discovered in time.

The professor then exposed himself regarding the moment in which the husband of Chiara Ferragni received the diagnosis. These were his words:

Fedez tends towards hypochondria, so at the slightest disturbance he immediately consults the doctors. He had a cough that wouldn't go away. He demanded to undergo a CT scan. The radiologist went down a little below the lungs and saw something in the pancreas. We had made a pact: absolute silence for 15 days until the result of the histological examination arrived. He kept it for 48 hours. Then he photographed himself and posted everything on Instagram.

Massimo Falconi and his words about Chiara Ferragni: how she helped Fedez during her illness

Massimo Falconi's interview with the weekly 'Oggi' then continued with some revelations that the doctor made regarding Chiara Ferragni. In detail, the professor revealed how the digital entrepreneur helped her husband during her illness: