Selvaggia Lucarelli on Ferragnez: “Chiara plays the victim and Fedez seems rather ramshackle to me”

On the case Chiara Ferragni the author of the scoop on Easter eggs sold with the same scheme as the pandori Balocco, the “fake charity”. Selvaggia Lucarelli explains what is behind the Ferragnez and harshly attacks the couple. “They – says Lucarelli to Il Corriere della Sera – they buy reputation in favor of camera“. Then there is another response to Fedez, after the one on charity: “Do you call me a non-journalist? I thank him because I have always told him all sorts of things. So calling me that is what he wants ennoble me. After all he is not a singerbut that doesn't mean I think it's an insult.”

Lucarelli then goes into detail about their system, which he says is “very proven”. The couple's mechanism “is part of theirs set of privileges. If you don't have money you have to earn your reputation. If you have a lot of money instead you can also buy your reputation. With i bank transfers in favor of the camera you can replace civil commitmentthe sweat of battles, real activism”.

In her response to the controversy “she defends herself, he attacks. Ferragni – continues Lucarelli to Il Corriere – he chose the path of victimhoodwhich is his figure. Fedez I think ramshackle, more inclined towards aggression. In general it seems to me that they are also ill-advised.” The journalist does not believe that there have been “communication errorson the contrary, communication it was scientific. The words were carefully chosen for create that kind of confusion among those who purchased the products“.

