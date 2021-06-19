Home » News » Ferragnez: Leone loves dad Fedez’s song

In the Instagram stories of the Ferragnez we often see the little Leone unleashed on the notes of Mille, a father’s song that is appropriating the radio rotations of the summer 2021. Leone seems to be the number one fan of the smash produced by Fedez, Achille Lauro and Orietta Berti.

Lion he’s a very careful judge of daddy’s songs Federico. We have often witnessed stories of Chiara Ferragni and of Fedez where the eldest of the house Ferragnez he expressed his opinion on his father’s songs in a funny and very tender way.

This time One thousand everyone seems to like it, so much so that Lion he can’t sit still every time the song starts, like today, filmed by mom Chiara, did nothing but dance and sing it all the time.

Thousand approved by Leone

This afternoon the verdict on One thousand it was decreed: Lion says yes to the blockbuster, already huge on digital platforms and on social, of dad Fedez with Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti.

The proof lies in mom’s incredibly tender video Chiara Ferragni who posted in his Instagram stories: in the scene we see a wild one Lion who never stops dancing and singing to the tune of daddy’s song.

Singing and dancing even in the car

Certainly it will not be the seat belt and the child seat that will stop Lion from showing all his support to dad’s song.

In fact, despite the safety “harness”, the little one continues even during a car trip to sing and move in time while listening to One thousand, scene that Chiara Ferragni continues to resume amused by the tireless energy of Lion, which for now does not seem to diminish and does not even seem to get tired of the catchphrase launched by Fedez for just about ten days and which is already at the top of the charts of the most listened to singles.