The museum closes for them and leaves out whoever paid for the ticket: here are all the details of the story

Over the last few hours Chiara Ferragni and Fedez found themselves at the center of a new media storm. A few days ago i Ferragnez they spent the afternoon at the ‘Museum of Dreamers’ in Milan. It goes without saying that the digital entrepreneur and her husband shared the fun moments on their social channels, unleashing everyone’s anger. Let’s find out what happened together.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez now they are used to sharing any moment of their day. A few days on their social channels, shots and videos appeared showing the Ferragnez family as a whole in the ‘Museum of Dreamers in Milan’. The images, however, have infuriated the web for a very specific reason: let’s find out which one.

According to what emerged on the web, it seems that many people have complained raging against the Ferragnez. There were many who denounced the fact that they were forced to queue outside the museum, which is closed to the public due to the presence of thedigital businesswoman and his family.

These are some of the words of complaint written by web users:

It was a disappointment to arrive at the museum with our paid reservation and to be told that due to the extension of your private event we could not enter. The museum was completely closed for your presence.

Or:

You are privileged parents with privileged children and so far blessed are you but when your privilege harms others, do an examination of conscience, if you still have it left, pay the ticket to those who are left out and apologize.

It’s still:

But how can you praise people who don’t care about others?

At the moment Chiara Ferragni and Fedez preferred to remain silent by deciding not to expose themselves on what happened. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the digital entrepreneur and her husband will do it clarity about this story that sees them as protagonists.