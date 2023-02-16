The Ferragnez are also in crisis on social networks: Fedez had already kissed Rosa Chemical

When it’s too much, it’s too much. Clare Ferragni revealed it with a glance (and behind the scenes according to an eyewitness), on Saturday (February 11), while on stage her husband Fedez era intent on kissing the singer in competition Rosa Chemicalcomplete with a mime of a embraced in the stalls. Yes, the river of words dedicated to the couple continues to flood social media and comments. Above all, according to i rumors between Clare Ferragni And Fedez there is an air of crisis.

She, Clare Ferragni she is focused on her new haircut, which she flaunts on every occasion and divides herself between a sponsorship, which she alternates by attending little Leo’s training sessions or doing Vittoria’s braids. AND Fedez? The rapper reappeared after the Festival finale to thank those who collaborated with him and to send a message that seemed more like a way of apologize to his wife. “I’m proud of you, I love you.” Then silence

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni divorce? The noise-shock

The well-known influencer Deianira Marzano, an expert on gossip, reports a rumor according to which the two were seen in front of a lawyer’s office. A rumor reported by a follower, but which is causing a lot of discussion on the Net.

It was supposed to be the umpteenth consecration of Chiara Ferragni, but… Fedez’s ego won

In numbers leading media monitoring company Volocom has revealed that in Sanremo week on social networks – the reign of Chiara Ferragni – yes more is said about her husband than about her. 217 thousand posts against 184 thousand. In fact, more was written about the entrepreneur and influencer only on 7 (the day she made her debut on stage) and 8 February. From Thursday onwards, however, the scene was all about her husband Fedez and from that moment on the ‘relationships of power’ have never changed.

From the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical here is what has changed: for every post about Chiara Ferragni they have been published at least two on Fedez, become the undisputed protagonist of the Sanremo week. For a couple who have one of the main sources of popularity in social media, this is no small thing. At least in numbers, there is enough to hypothesize some discontent between the two who, after so much noise, may have opted for one of the more classic ‘social silences’.

