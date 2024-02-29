She sent her husband out of the house because he wanted to fire his wife's manager. Here is another background on the reasons for the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

A background to the Ferragnez separation revealed. According to recent reports, in fact, it seems that Fedez wanted to fire Chiara Ferragni's manager. The wife, however, would not have appreciated this interference in her affairs. And so she decided to send her husband away. It is also rumored that the two had been living separately at home for some time. She upstairs with the children, he downstairs in a room near the recording studio.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

THE Ferragnez were in crisis for some time now. After Sanremo everything changed between the most visible couple on social media. The separation was absolutely not a bolt from the blue, as reported by the weekly Oggi on newsstands on Thursday 29 February.

Sources close to the businesswoman and the rapper, in fact, they claim that he had been sleeping for some time downstairs in the luxury penthouse, in a room close to the recording studio. While she slept upstairs with the children.

In December, after the Pandoro scandal, Fedez allegedly asked his wife to fire Fabio Maria Damato immediatelyChiara Ferragni's manager, also under investigation for the charity case with Balocco.

She categorically refused to fire her manager. The couple would begin to argue more and more often. Fedez then decided to go to Miami with his assistant Eleonora, because he had to “get some fresh air”, as he had told his friends.

In the meantime, so as not to let any news out, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have invented a romantic Valentine's Day dinner. Complete with a mini video made at Carlo Cracco's very expensive restaurant.

According to other sources, Chiara Ferragni has a strategy to stop people thinking about her legal problems. The separation fits perfectly. Especially if her faults fall on her husband, guilty of not supporting her enough. So much so that they decided to kick him off the road. “I'm under a train“, he would have written to a friend.