Milan – The Ferragnez are back and take the cameras to the hospital. The second season of the famous Prime Video docu (the first four episodes are available from today, Thursday 18 May, the last three will arrive from 25 May) restarts where the news had stopped: from Fedez’s hospitalization. As you will remember, in March 2022 the rapper had discovered he had pancreatic cancer. Tg and newspapers had covered the news trying to reconstruct what happened through the (few) stories and doctors’ statements. Then, in April, they announced that the emergency operation had gone well. However, between this “before” and “after” there was a sort of information gap that the Ferragnez have seen fit to fill now.

In the first episode of The Ferragnez 2, entitled “Back again”, we follow Fedez’s hospitalization and rehabilitation. As in the first season, the images are interspersed with clips from Chiara and Fedez’s session with the psychologist: a sort of double track that allows the viewer to see the facts but also to understand how they were experienced. So we hear Fedez say: «I always asked the doctors what the worst case scenario was. And it was death: I had to face the idea of ​​dying». Then he adds: “I wasn’t afraid of death per se, what terrified me was that my children might forget mebecause they are very small.”

The cameras film everything: from the list compiled by Fedez entitled “List of things to do to survive” (the list goes from winning an Emmy to having another child, from going to defraud a Las Vegas casino to playing a concert in San Siro alone, mainly with the public) to the exercises to train the breath, until the collapse of Chiara when, lying in the same bed next to Fedez, she bursts into tears. “It is a moment that binds us so much and that makes us understand the real priorities, not just in words” Fedez whispers to her. The cameras not only enter the operating room but manage to capture the last goodbye of the couple: «Have a good trip», says Chiara, «Come on, what a shit! Now I’ll touch myself…” Fedez jokes.

Cancer, tears before surgery, love for children Vittoria and Leone, but also reconciliation with J-ax, the announcement that Chiara will be among the protagonists at the Sanremo Festival, and even an argument in front of the therapist .

In this season, the cameras are therefore everywhere: in the hospital, at the psychologist (where the marital problems between Fedez and Chiara take center stage), in the car, at home, with the grandparents and the children. In the first episode Chiara herself says to Vittoria: «Do you remember them? They were also there when you left the hospital »pointing to the crew who actually saw her daughter being born. Furthermore, in the fourth episode, Leo makes his first confessional.

Then we continue with the news of the co-hosting of Sanremo for Chiara Ferragni and the reconciliation with J-Ax and the Love Mi concert in Milan for Fedez. Chiara is enthusiastic and frightened, and while waiting with her friend Filippo she returns to Cremona to visit her high school and her former teachers, while Fedez leaves again with Love Mi and with peace with J-Ax after years of silence and resentment. But be careful in a session with the psychologist here is the twist the first argument in favor of the cameras, he mentions a crisis, she gets angry, they agreed they shouldn’t broach the subject. He replies “What are we doing here then, what is it for,” then walks away. Then he comes back, she sheds a tear. Fedez takes her by the hand, “this is the most important fight we’ve had”. Everything is recomposed peace made. At the moment.

Finally, in the last available episode, the therapist proposes that the couple spend a day together, alone, with their children, without carers, nannies or relatives in tow. So the most social family in Italy rents a villa in Cassano Magnano, in the province of Varese, and fills it with cameras, in Big Brother Vip style. And if Chiara has problems parking, Fedez comes to collide with a car. Even in the kitchen: neither of them knows how to cook a hamburger, she cheats and buys ready-made lasagna, only to be heated.

The only one who managed to get the Ferragnez to turn off their cell phones was Anna Wintour, the very powerful and feared director of American Vogue (who inspired the character of Miranda in The Devil Wears Prada) in the second episode, entitled … And the city, where we see Chiara and Fedez fly to New York for the Met Gala. We follow them parading on the red carpet until, surprisingly, Chiara explains that filming will stop there: «The Met Gala is an armored event where the cameras don’t enter».