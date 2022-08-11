My friend and colleague Daniele Audetto, who was sports director in Maranello in the Jurassic era, claims that for Enzo Ferrari the most important post-race meetings were those on Tuesdays. Even the meeting held two days after the fateful Hungarian GP would have been, so to speak, interesting and well attended. With John Elkann not particularly happy with the events and the CEO Benedetto Vigna only interested in having an answer to the question “Why did the others keep the medium tires longer and we didn’t”? Once he had a semblance of an explanation, Vigna would have said that it was enough for him (but who knows if it is true!) And he would have gone. The positive, and certainly true, is that despite coming from another universe, the heir of Camilleri has very much at heart the events of the Scuderia and of those who belong to it.

In these days of summer break, the ghosts of change shake the dreams of the fans and not just theirs. Meanwhile, however, Vigna also goes on vacation; and also for this reason I don’t believe (if I’m wrong, never mind) in the midsummer reversals. Of course it is a bit sad to hear a recovering ex like Mika Salo criticize the meetings of the Cavallino, defining them as a hotbed of bad decisions. He, who in exchange for the ‘sacrifice’ of letting Irvine pass for the victory in Germany in ’99, got a season as a starter in Sauber. He, above all, who occasionally wore the FIA ​​shirt as Steward of the event at the Grand Prix, perhaps should learn that silence is golden. Especially since, if I’m not mistaken, a couple of years ago he was suspected of having passed confidential information to Finnish TV in advance. After all, today among the former pilots there is a race to show off, just think of Ralf Schumacher’s utterances that hold the bench in periods of lean news. As the saying goes, the pickaxe mom is always pregnant.

Another former driver who has been very busy in this period is Mark Webber. The evil ones say that in the operation Oscar Piastri (of which Mark is manager) there is above all the hand of Flavio Briatore, who recently swapped the pizza chef’s cap for the F1 cap and wears it even in the shower. That of the young Australian (Piastri, not Webber) is a story with uncertain outlines, but which testifies to a vertical collapse in F1 communication. When has ever, in motoring, seen a team – the Alpine, in particular – rush out a press release to confirm a driver, only to be denied immediately afterwards by the driver himself? When ever? Ah, yes, a few days ago. Something very similar had happened with the reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, “confirmed” by Chip Ganassi’s team with an announcement complete with a statement from the person concerned. Too bad that that statement was invented out of the blue and whoever is interested is, in fact, interested in McLaren, who proposed him a detailed program for F1.

If you have followed me for a while, you know well that I work with Alex and therefore, given the circumstances, I will limit myself to saying that on that occasion Ganassi & Co. they didn’t make a good impression. McLaren, understood as a ‘family’, is moving with a certain decision on the market and in a few weeks the picture will be clearer. Not forgetting to also calculate Daniel Ricciardo in the equation.

Of course, much more quietly – and here too with Briatore in the background – he had moved Nando Alonso, displacing his own transalpine employers. I know for sure that the Aston Martin move, Fernando had also attempted at the time when Lawrence Stroll’s team had instead hired Seb Vettel, just over two years ago. And after all it is nice that there is a background on this market duel, for a team not in the front row, which reflects those on the track: see at Silverstone eight years ago, when they fought at the sword (but correctly) for a fifth. final place. This is called being pilots. And always in a strictly personal capacity; when in summer the ‘sea snakes’ turn, which in journalistic jargon are the news fished out to fill an empty season, I console myself by thinking that someone still and above all likes to challenge opponents on the circuit, and not in court.