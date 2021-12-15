Ferragamo, Michele Norsa resigned as vice president

The board of directors of Salvatore Ferragamo noted the resignation of the executive vice president, Michele Norsa, who, on the basis of the agreements with the company, will leave his offices on 31 December. From 1 January the new CEO and general manager of the luxury group will be Marco Gobbetti.

On behalf of the board of directors and the controlling shareholder Ferragamo Finanziaria, the president Leonardo Ferragamo expressed to Norsa “sincere thanks for the commitment, dedication and active contribution to the creation of value during the period in which he led the company and the group”, “fundamental for embarking on a process of relaunch, which the company to a significant profitability “.

A consideration of 868 thousand euros will be paid to Norsa.

Ferragamo, Marco Gobbetti co-opted into the Board of Directors and appointed Chief Executive Officer and General Manager from 1 January 2022

The board therefore co-opted Gobbetti as director of the company, assigning him the role of CEO and general manager and granting him all the powers of ordinary administration with effect from next January 1st.

The entry of Gobbetti, he explains, “represents an important strengthening of the company’s top management, which can count on a renewed board of directors with highly skilled managerial figures, and marks the beginning of a new phase of enhancement and development of the brand on the markets. world cup “. Again with effect from 1 January, the board of directors has appointed vice chairman Angelica Visconti.