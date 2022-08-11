Ferragamo enters into an agreement with Ferragamo to strengthen the omnichannel digital strategy

Salvatore Ferragamo has entered into a strategic partnership with Farfetch, a leading global platform in the luxury fashion industry. The commercial agreement, informs a note, will see the two companies engaged in an integrated collaboration that will allow Ferragamo to accelerate on the digital innovation front. The agreement will allow Ferragamo to strengthen its omnichannel digital strategy using the solutions of Farfetch Platform Solutions.

The partnership will also allow the brand to benefit from the global audience and distribution network of Farfetch Marketplace and the services of Farfetch Media Solutions to offer engaging digital experiences to a younger and more global audience.

Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Salvatore Ferragamocommented: “Farfetch is the leading digital platform in the luxury segment and is the ideal partner to further boost the brand’s e-commerce and omnichannel innovation, fueling our plans to reach new and younger audiences and accelerate our growth “.

