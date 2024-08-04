Ferragamo: -12.8% first half revenues at 523 million, net profit at -73.2%

The Salvatore Ferragamo Group closed the first half of the year with consolidated revenues of 523 million euros (down 12.8% compared to the first half of 2023, -10.9% at constant exchange rates), with the store distribution channel at 382 million euros (-8.1%, -5.5%) and the Wholesale channel at 128 million euros (-23.1%, -24.8%).

EBITDA fell to 117 million euros (-12.3%) and net profit at 6 million (-73.2%). The net financial position saw net liquidity decrease to 167 million euros (compared to 278 million euros at 30 June 2023).

As for the second quarter alone, as explained in a note, revenues were 296 million euros (-6% at constant exchange rates, -8.1% at current exchange rates), with the store distribution channel at 212 million euros (-3.8% at constant exchange rates, -5.5% at current exchange rates) and the Wholesale channel at 78 million euros (-12.1%, -8.7%).

Operating Result (EBIT) is 28 million euros (-41.0% compared to 47 million euros in the first half of 2023). As of 30 June 2024, the Group recorded a positive Adjusted Net Financial Position of 167 million euros (compared to 278 million euros as of 30 June 2023), which includes the cash out of 39 million euros relating to the purchase of minority interests held in the three joint ventures in Greater China. Including the effect of the IFRS 16 accounting principle, the Group’s Net Financial Position as of 30 June 2024 is negative for 512 million euros.

“The second quarter again showed some encouraging operating indicators that we had started to detect at the end of the previous quarter,” commented Marco Gobbetti, CEO and General Manager of Salvatore Ferragamo Spa. “Full-price retail sales showed a positive trend in the United States, Europe, Japan and Latin America; our renewed offering of shoes and bags attracted new customers and helped shift a greater percentage of purchases to a younger segment of consumers. In the media, the increased desirability of the brand was once again confirmed by the excellent response of our Fall-Winter 2024 Collection.

Despite these positive signals, in the second quarter our aggregate financial results were significantly impacted by the challenging consumer environment, particularly in the Asia-Pacific regionwhich offset the positive trend in the rest of the world. We also continued to see weakness in the wholesale channel, accentuated by a more selective distribution strategy.. In a general context of slowing demand, we will continue to focus on sales performance and profitability, expanding our audience and increasing engagement through a renewed product offering, a full-funnel marketing approach, a customer experience enriched by personalized initiatives and a new store concept.”