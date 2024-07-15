Ferragamo, acquired the Pinino winery in Montalcino. The wine business grows more and more

Important acquisition for Il Borro Tuscanythe estate of the family of Ferruccio Ferragamowhich announces that it has detected Pinino Winerybased in the renowned area of ​​Montalcino (Tuscany). This is a strategic operation for The Borrowhich allows the Borro Wines to further expand its offering of fine wines, strengthening its leadership in the high-end wine sector.

There Pinino Estatewith its 21 hectares, of which 16.24 are vineyards: 7.67 hectares of Brunello, 5.42 hectares of Red of Montalcino and 3.15 hectares of St. Antimo Sangiovese – will integrate the approximately 84 hectares of vineyards in total The Borroalso allowing to enrich the number of labels offered. In fact, fundamental in the choice of investment is the annual production of approximately 80 thousand bottles of which a considerable part of Brunello di Montalcinowhich will be added to the product portfolio of the Borro Wines.

The Borro Tuscany It has been owned since 1993 by the Ferruccio Ferragamo family who runs it with his children Salvatore, particularly involved in the wine sector, and Vittoria, responsible for Sustainability. The Estatewhich extends in the Valdarno Superiore basin on an area of ​​1,100 hectares of organic cultivation immersed in the heart of Tuscany, closed 2023 with a turnover that exceeded 22 million euros, +18% compared to the previous year.

In particular, The Borro Winesthe company’s segment dedicated to viticulture and oenology, recorded a growth of 20% compared to the previous year, with significant increases in sales across all marketsin particular the Asian (+54%) and European (+53%) markets, as well as a +4% in the American market, which continues to represent one of the main reference areas for wines from The Borro.

“We are thrilled with this acquisition which allows us to expand our production but also to enrich our offer with a prestigious wine such as Brunello di Montalcino, known and renowned throughout the world – commented Ferruccio Ferragamopresident of Il Borro. – This is an important economic investment for our company, which further qualifies us in terms of excellence.

With Il Borro Wines we are engaged in a project aimed at ensuring an increasingly wider and quality range of products and labels. The acquisition of Pinino Estate It will also allow us to enrich the food and wine experience of our guests: the new products will in fact be present from today in all our restaurants.”

The acquisition of Pine is part of a growth path of Il Borro Toscana which, in addition to wine and the production of the agricultural estate that combines oil, horticulture, honey, eggs and sheep’s cheeses, also benefits from the excellent performance of the hospitality and catering area, both growing in 2023.