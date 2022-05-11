Salvatore Ferragamo, in the first quarter of 2022 revenues of 289 million (+ 23.2%) and profit of 14 million. The aim is to double the income

Salvatore Ferragamo archive the first quarter of 2022 with revenues equal to 289 million euros (+ 23.2% compared to 235 million euros in the first quarter of 2021). This was announced by the group. Ebitda stands at 66 million euros (+ 40.4% compared to 47 million euros in the first quarter of 2021) while the Ebit is 24 million euros (compared to 7 million euros in the first quarter of 2021). Net profit for the period amounted to 14 million euros (compared to -0.6 million euros in the first quarter of 2021). There net liquidity is 359 million euros (compared to 169 million euros of net liquidity at March 31, 2021).

“I am proud to be part of this iconic brand, founded on an exceptional heritage of creativity, craftsmanship and human values. Despite the persistence of the pandemic he was born in conflict in Ukrainein this first quarter we achieved good growth in revenues he was born in operating margin. Despite the growing volatility of the geopolitical and economic context, we believe we can increase revenues for the current year, and today we are introducing the levers to accelerate growth and realize the potential for Ferragamo“He states it Marco Gobbettichief executive officer and general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo.

Ferragamo announces an investment plan of 400 million between 2023 and 2026 for the renewal of the distribution network and supply chain

The new strategy of the Ferragamo group “focuses on increasing revenues in the medium-long term, to be achieved through a growing involvement of new and young consumers. The achievement of this objective will be pursued with a series of actions aimed at responding to the continuous evolution of the context luxury market“, states the group in a statement. Among the highlights of the investment plan the “doubling of the level of communication and marketing expenses as a percentage of sales starting from 2023” and “400 million euros of total investments in the period 2023-26 mainly aimed at renewing the distribution network, strengthening technological infrastructures and of supply chain“.

And again, “the execution of the strategic plan self-financed through existing liquidity and cash generation”, a “capital allocation policy with priority to the growth objectives and the execution of the Strategic Plan“. Among the medium-term financial ambitions, the doubling of revenues in the medium term, the gradual acceleration of revenue growth and a significant increase in operating income at the end of the plan. The strategic highlights also envisage “the product always at the center, a” new energy to the brand “,” priority to digital “,” enrichment of the customer experience “. supply chain“, a” strong commitment to sustainability“and the” enhancement of human capital and evolution of the organization “.