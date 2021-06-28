Mauro Gobbetti, current CEO of Burberry, will be the new general manager and chief executive officer of Ferragamo. This was announced by a press release from the company and Ferragamo Finanziaria, the controlling shareholder of the luxury group. Gobbetti, the note recalls, “boasts a long and relevant professional career in the sector luxury and fashion. Former CEO of Moschino, he spent 13 years in the Lvmh group where he held the position of CEO of Givenchy and of Celine, before holding his current position in the British company listed on the London Stock Exchange “.

The manager will take up the position as soon as he is free from his contractual obligations; an extraordinary board of directors of Salvatore Ferragamo is scheduled for Thursday 1 July 2021 for the necessary formalities.