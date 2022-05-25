NBA coach Steve Kerr declined to talk about basketball during a news conference last night because of the massacre at a Texas elementary school in which 19 children were shot. Instead, the Golden State Warriors coach delivered an emotional speech, advocating in a trembling voice for tougher gun laws. The controversial clip has already been viewed millions of times on social media.

“All basketball questions don’t matter,” Kerr started the press conference, visibly emotional, before the final against the Texas team Dallas Mavericks. “Over the past ten days, black seniors have been murdered in a grocery store in Buffalo and Asian churchgoers have been murdered in Southern California. Now children have been murdered at school. When are we going to do something?” the basketball phenomenon grumbled, beating his hands on his table and barely holding back his tears. “I am so tired of standing here and expressing my condolences to the families that have been devastated. I’m tired of those minutes of silence. It has been enough!”

Kerr, 56, who has been the head coach of the Golden State Warriors since 2014, has said he has repeatedly supported a bill that would require stricter background checks for those seeking a firearm. The bill was passed by the US House of Representatives last year, but ultimately failed to pass the Senate. Kerr says there’s a reason the senators won’t vote for it. ,,To keep their power,’ the trainer sighed.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Urgent call

As Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden pledged to implement tougher gun laws to reduce the country’s tens of thousands of annual deaths from firearms. Biden and his party members, however, do not have enough votes for that in Congress. According to Biden, this is partly due to the gun lobby, which is especially influential in rural, sparsely populated states. Those states, where gun ownership is rife, have disproportionate representation in the U.S. Senate, where it takes a 60-of-a-hundred majority to pass most legislation.

American coach Kerr, whose father was shot dead in the 1980s, has had enough by now and, looking straight into the camera lens, made an urgent appeal to the senators. “I ask you, Senators who refuse to do anything about the violence, the school shootings and the supermarket shootings. I ask you: does your own desire for power take precedence over the lives of our children and our elders and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. That’s what we do every week.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Tears

Fighting back tears, Kerr made an appeal to all journalists and viewers of the press conference. "Everyone who listens, think of your own child or grandchild, or mother, your father, sister or brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We cannot become numb to this. We can't sit here and read about it and think, let's have a moment of silence."

“We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even vote on changes because they want to maintain their own power. While 90 percent of the American population wants tighter controls, they consider their position of power more important than the lives of children and the elderly. I’m done with that. I’ve had enough!” the trainer snorted, after which he resigned and angrily left the room.

gun law

The gun law debate has flared up completely after the Texas massacre. Biden called on his compatriots to stand up to the gun lobby and urge them to pressure parliament to pass “sensible gun laws.”

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the town of Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, before being killed by police officers. The children at the school range in age from seven to ten years old.

"Their parents will never see their child again, never let them jump into bed and cuddle with them," Biden said. "As a nation, we need to ask ourselves: When the hell are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" And: "We must act," to which he proposed a ban on assault weapons and other "sensible gun laws."

Matthew McConaughey Calls For Action After Texas Massacre Matthew McConaughey believes the United States should no longer wait to act after the massacre in his hometown of Uvalde Tuesday night, which left at least 21 people dead. “We all know that we can and should do better.” “Once again, it has been tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” the 52-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. “We cannot breathe out again, make excuses and accept this tragic reality as the status quo.” McConaughey, who last year considered running for Texas governor, says the shooting is part of a bigger problem. “The call for every American now is to look longer and deeper in the mirror and ask ourselves what we really value and how we are solving the problem,” he writes. “This is an epidemic that we can control, and whichever side we are on, we all know we can do better. We have to do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others went through before them.”

