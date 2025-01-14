Ten entities, including opponents and opinion groups, called for the resignation of Joan Laporta on January 5 but the president, after going through delicate moments due to the case of the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, has publicly shown himself to be robust and strong as an oak “I respect that they are asking for my resignation, but does anyone get it into their heads that I am going to resign due to a decision by LaLiga and the Federation? “I am going to sell my skin dearly,” the president made clear.

Surrounded by the majority of his board and his advisors, the president of Barcelona launched a furious attack on the opposition led by Víctor Font. “Poor Barça if it ends up in the hands of this opposition,” Laporta predicted. According to him, “the opposition has had a golden opportunity to show that they love Barça and have positioned themselves on the side of those who want to harm us.”

Poor Barça if it ends up in the hands of this opposition. I hope it never happens. They have made a mistake again. “All, not just one.”

Laporta even accused them of a certain opportunism. “Now they see that we are recovering and they come out like crazy. I don’t know where they were. Now they are in a hurry. I tell them patience.”

In his opinion, the worst thing has been unbalancing Barça at the gates of the Super Cup. “I am very disappointed with the opposition because it has destabilized the team. That is why I value the mental strength of the team and Flick in these moments of maximum suffering. We endure everything and they will not knock us down easily. But it’s not right to mess with the team. They wanted us to fail in the registration of the two players. Poor Barça if it ends up in the hands of this opposition. I hope it never happens. They have made a mistake again. “All of them, not just one,” he accused them, for airing the possibility of a motion of censure.





Laporta, who is not at all thinking about resigning, did not rule out running again in the next elections. “It is a joy to be the president of this board. Our work ends up having some success and we see that this is getting worse. It seems that some do not want to enjoy this young team and for the club to once again be a world reference. In due course, in 2026 I will see,” he declared.

Does it occur to anyone that I am going to resign due to a decision by LaLiga and the Federation? I’m going to sell my skin dearly.”

The opposition was not the only one to receive from the president’s energetic speech. The president also did not like some analyzes. “I have seen an excess of bile in some cases, some have exuded hatred. They have gone to lay siege and demolish everything. “Those who have acted like this in a shameful way now have to eat it with potatoes.”

Confident after having obtained the registrations “against everything and everyone”, Laporta went a little deeper into the investors to whom he has sold the VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou and defended doing business in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where the buyers are from. “We would have done this operation the same if it had not been necessary for the 1:1. The club will continue to collect the 300 million plus the 100 now. There is an investor who is from Qatar and his 30 million were deposited on the 31st, and the other from the Emirates, who puts 70, but since the money was the 31st, the payment of the first 28 million could not be credited until the 3rd. “, revealed.

The non-payment of Barça Vision I suppose did impact the guarantees that LaLiga demanded of us.”

According to Laporta, “the rule does not say that you have to have 40% of the income but rather that LaLiga requests it at its discretion,” he noted about the supervision of Javier Tebas’ employers. What the Barça president did admit is that “the non-payment of Barça Vision I suppose did impact the guarantees that LaLiga demanded of us.”

“They (LaLiga) have the right to ask for more documentation. They have acted against their own actions because in similar circumstances they have not acted the same. The tension has been superlative but we have overcome all obstacles. They asked us for formal requirements, two reports from the auditors… But on December 31, all the documentation was presented. All that remained was to prove the payment of one of the investors. The first 30 million were already there,” he insisted.

The Gulf countries are opening up and are countries of opportunity. We feel very comfortable with investors from Qatar and the Emirates

In that sense, Laporta defended the actions of the Higher Sports Council. “That an entire CSD, with the State attorney behind it, has granted the very precautionary measure is because it has observed that the documentation was there and, above all, because there is an appearance of good law. This is essential. Even reading the resolution they are considering the nullity of the administrative act because the body was not competent not to issue the licenses. “I’m optimistic,” he said about the resolution on the merits of the issue.

The president, who was very critical of Sandro Rosell for putting Qatar’s name on the shirt (Qatar Foundation and Qatar Airways), defended doing business now with that country. “Everyone who has gone to the Gulf countries sees that they are opening up. These countries are becoming a place of opportunity, as in my time it was like going to do a master’s degree in the United States. Many young people go there because there are businesses. At the moment they are on the path to achieving standards that we consider sufficient. In Saudi Arabia they are interested in women’s football and they want the Super Cup. There is a certain openness that there was not a few years ago. Promoting a country is very different from doing this type of business. “We feel very comfortable with investors from Qatar and the Emirates,” he assured.

We will return to the stadium when we can. I already said that I wanted to go back to the beginning of the year if there were no imponderables. And there have been”

Where it could not be so exhaustive was in two aspects. One, the continuity of Araújo. “There is time to find a solution,” he noted about the future of the Uruguayan centre-back, second captain of the squad. The other, the return to Spotify Camp Nou. “We will return to the stadium when we can. I already said that I wanted to go back to the beginning of the year if there were no imponderables. And there have been those, who always take the radish by the leaves,” he once again blamed the media.