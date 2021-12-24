In january La Tarumba It will open its doors with new teaching protocols but without sacrificing its magic and essence, they announced from the famous tent. Its director Fernando Zevallos It also confirmed a new headquarters, this time in Pueblo Libre and, of course, the return of its long-awaited show for National Holidays.

“The Pueblo Libre store is in a beautiful area, in the main square which will allow us to summon a new audience, we are very happy ”, says Zevallos enthusiastically and adds that the Creative Summer-2022 Workshop will also be held in the Miraflores and Camacho premises, aimed at children and adolescents.

What has been the cost of this confinement?

Several and very strong. The first thing to be assumed was the loss of human life. At the institutional level we had to reduce staff and sacrifice many things. Even a while ago we have been selling one of our stores to allow us to cope with this economic crisis due to the pandemic. It’s like going back a bit to the beginnings of La Tarumba where we were a small group and each one had to do more than one activity to get the project going. In the midst of all this difficult and complicated situation, it is also good to note that La Tarumba has allowed us to reflect on a series of things, on the true value of life, cultural projects, our loved ones, so I hope that in some way we can channel emotional support to the children and young people who usually go to La Tarumba and whom we have been waiting for since January 15 .

The director of La Tarumba affirms that they are already preparing a show for the 2022 National Holidays. Photo diffusion

Does this return feel like a rebirth?

I celebrate life and I do it day by day, I celebrate being alive in this moment. And I feel that health is a privilege when it should be a right that we can all access in Peru. I think we have to bring this issue to the debate, push this so that there really is a health system that protects all Peruvians. I am very optimistic about that. At this time the artistic community has a great responsibility because despite the fact that in some way we contribute with emotional health, we are a voice that represents all those people who have been supporting us for years. We cannot remain silent.

When the reactivation of some activities began, many said that the culture sector was the last on the list. Did it seem like that to you?

Yes, but more terrible seems to me the selfishness, the self-centeredness of those politicians who only look at their navel. In an emergency situation, I cannot imagine a situation worse than a pandemic, we have not been able to the society, the authorities, the politicians to agree and stop ourselves from pods and really work all with the same objective. If we haven’t learned the lesson at this point, when are we going to learn it? That worries me a lot, but, well, from where it is our turn, we will continue to stand there, working to be a better and supportive society.

Are you already thinking about the show for National Holidays?

Anyway! We are a group of hyperactive people who can no longer bear being away from the circus ring. We are preparing something that we do not know if we are going to address the issue of the pandemic in an obvious way, but what we do know is that it is there, inside creation, going around, from the meetings that we have to do with masks, not it We can deny, but what I do even in some way is that there is a hug in the show. Be it symbolic or real, a hug between the artists and the public, a hug that allows us to look at each other, get to know each other and celebrate life because I think we need that.