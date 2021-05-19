Over the weekend, a photograph about the sale of a premises, attached to the historic house of La Tarumba, the emblematic Peruvian circus, went viral on Twitter. Many regretted what they saw and believed that it was the end of the company, something that its director denied, Fernando Zevallos.

“It is a shame to have to get rid of that place, but I clarify that it is not the historic mansion, where before La Tarumba it was a cultural center where plays directed by well-known characters such as Alberto Ísola, Alfonso Santisteban or Edgar Guillén were presented. We are not going to put that house at risk or La Tarumba or the entire human team that makes it up. We have strategically decided to sell the premises in front so that we can, let’s say, survive, continue fighting and prepare for next year, which we are sure we will be able to raise again ”.

He adds that “the situation is so difficult that one has to take important actions. I believe that we are not only in a health crisis, but in a war economy, and that is why this sacrifice is. I am sure that we will recover. La Tarumba no longer belongs to a group of people, it belongs to the public and that responsibility is very much in mind ”, he says, confessing that he still does not know if there will be a virtual show for National Holidays.

What does it depend on? On the elections?

Not only is it the pandemic, the elections make the scenario a bit complicated. Even one of the projects I’m working on goes beyond La Tarumba. We have met the circus guild and from the need of many circus people who did not receive a bonus, who had no way to survive, The United Peruvian Circus has been created and it has begun to carry out solidarity actions and support the agent. And from there we began to talk about what would be necessary to make the circus visible, so that the circus is taken into account, so that, above all, the artists, the workers, are not so abandoned. One of these actions will be a photographic exhibition that aims to show the last 100 years of the circus in Peru. I would have liked to do it in July, in season, but this is why the elections will be later, we are working on that.

Your national shows always had a message. What do you think of the situation?

I am quite concerned about the fact that the country has become polarized. I avoid talking about politics because it is not my thing, but as a citizen it seems to me that the scenario we have was the worst scenario that could be presented. Extremes, be they in politics, religion or football, whatever, are always bad. So, now what I think is in Peru and really surpassing this stage, these five years to come, the best possible.

Castillo or Keiko, one of them will be the president …

And I don’t identify with any of them. I think there is an authoritarian vocation on the part of both of them and that is very dangerous. Can you imagine an artist? He will never vote for someone with such an authoritarian vocation as these two characters, but, well, don’t make me talk about politics.

