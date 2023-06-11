La Tarumba returns this June 23 to the tent in the Shopping Center South Lima Square de Chorrillos with Camborio, a show based on gypsy passion and that will bring the emblematic horses back to the arena after three years: due to the pandemic they had been given away. “I thank the people who continued to trust us and that has allowed us to celebrate a new show”, its iconic director, Fernando Zevallos, tells us in an interview.

—Why the name of Camborio for this new show?

—Camborio means in Calé, the language of Spanish gypsies, family, belonging, lineage… And it seemed to me the most appropriate title for that feeling that we constantly experience in La Tarumba. But I found that name many years ago, reading Federico García Lorca in a couple of poems: ‘Prendimiento de Antoñito el Camborio on the road to Seville’ and ‘Death of Antoñito el Camborio’, who was a gypsy.

The Tarumba will take place in Plaza Lima Sur in Chorrillos. Photo: Carlos Contreras/The Republic

—And why did you choose gypsies as the theme this year?

Ever since I was able to get to know what they did in the circus up close, I was fascinated by that kind of magic, the spell they have and that power to function naturally in art, not only in the circus, but also in music. All the circus bands of the 60s or 70s were made up of gypsies and I was fascinated by them. They even did not only make gypsy songs, but also Peruvian and Latin American ones; but with that air that gave them a special touch.

—In addition, it is a community with history around the world.

—It is a strong and hard story as well. Something that we talk about a lot with the cast is all that they suffered at the hands of the Nazis during World War II. Like the Jews, they were massacred and subjected to experiments, even the children. There is a flag anthem that is set in the year 71 at a London congress that talks about that theme. It starts with very loud music and then it becomes like a celebration. It’s a bit like exorcising all that stuff. We are working on a scene with the anthem, but, on the other hand, we highlight everything that the gypsies have contributed to world culture from their music, their dance, their concept of freedom.

The circus event will be based on a gypsy theme. Photo: diffusion

—Speaking of exorcisms, do you agree that the work that artists do serves to exorcise people’s fears and anxieties in these times of crisis?

-Yeah. I think that art is the most indicated, because art is the expression of the spirit. And, suddenly, not only because of the issue of the pandemic, but because of all the political, social and economic problems that we are experiencing in Peru; We don’t realize it and we have a slightly sick soul and it is necessary to attend to it. Art, I believe, is the best medicine because it will always allow us a different look that will cause us to reflect and take a little of the weight that we Peruvians carry in our backpacks. But it is also important to expose the other part, what Peruvians are capable of doing despite the difficulties and obstacles. It is important to raise your voice a little and say: “Be careful, Peruvians are also this.”

—Like now, when once again La Tarumba stands up and with Camborio the horses return to the circus tent.

-Yeah. The last time we presented horses was in 2019, but with the pandemic we had to give them away. This year, we are bringing two acrobats from the United States, one of them a gypsy, with three beautiful horses. In addition, my friends, very supportive, have offered to lend me two horses that were from the circus and that, in some way, will be a symbol that in La Tarumba we continue to bet on and passionately love horses.

—How many horses did they give away that time because of the pandemic?

“Twelve horses and three ponies, but they came into good hands. I want to say it because I am really very grateful for the solidarity of the people and the friends of the horses who now have them as conceited, even more than their children, in every place where they are. So those two horses are going to be our guests. They will enter the circus ring to turn around and I am sure that if the public knows that they come representing all those we had to give away, they will be received with affection and applause. And that moment is going to be very strong, very emotional.

