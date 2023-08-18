Relatives of Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated last week, Fernando Villavicencio, filed a complaint on Friday the crime of “murder by intentional omission” against the head of state, Guillermo Lasso, as a representative of the State, and against other authorities.

The complaint is also directed against the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, and the General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas, among others, for consider that the security protocols and the complete protection that Villavicencio should have were not complied with, who had a risk level of 97%, determined by the Police itself.

Marco Yaulema, the family’s lawyer, recalled that Villavicencio had been conducting investigations since 2007, including some related to acts of corruption in public State institutions.

According to the lawyer, Villavicencio carried out “around 200 investigations and denunciations of corruption”, wrote some eleven books on the same subjects and “endured one of the greatest persecutions in both the political and judicial spheres.”

A week before his assassination as he left a political meeting in Quito, Villavicencio had denounced threats against him and he had asserted that there were police officers in the police institution who were allegedly associated with the mafia.

Supporters pay their respects to Fernando Villavicencio during an act organized by the Movimiento Construye party and friends at the Quito Exhibition Center.

Yaulema questioned the security protocols applied on August 9, when Villavicencio was assassinated when entering the back of a double cab truck, which was on the street, which was not armored, nor did it have a driver, while the vehicle that was armored was two minutes away from arriving, according to what he said.

“Oh surprise, they didn’t wait these two minutes, they moved Fernando Villavicencio holding his arms, with a bottle in his left hand, I don’t know what substance, held by police officers by the arms, preventing his mobility,” he said.

He added that there was not an adequate number of custodians, although the Police say that Villavicencio had three security rings.

“When he was already in the back seat, he received two bullets in the face and one in the brain,” detailed when emphasizing that “there was an intentional omission, the Ecuadorian State did not fulfill its role as guarantor”, for which reason They filed a complaint for the crime of murder by intentional omission, punishable by up to 26 years in prison.

The lawyer stressed that they will go to international organizations if necessary because they do not trust the country’s justice system. And he added that it is a state crime. “They abandoned a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, because one way to commit an act is to abandon a person,” he emphasized.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

At a press conference, in which the eldest daughter, two brothers, her uncle and Patricia Barragán, who was shot during the attack on Villavicencio, were present, Yaulema also questioned that the person suspected of having shot was not immediately transferred to a health home with custody, but taken to the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, where he died.

If he (Lasso) really wanted to protect Fernando Villavicencio, he had to have carried out suitable policies

Yaulema pointed out that the family nucleus and those close to Villavicencio need urgent protectionand warned that if something happens to them, “the State will be responsible”, by omission.

Upon learning of the murder, Lasso expressed his condolences and said that the crime will not go unpunished. “If he (Lasso) really wanted to protect Fernando Villavicencio, he should have carried out suitable policies that he did not do,” the lawyer commented. At the same time, he added that Guillermo Lasso failed to comply with article 147 of the Constitution that places him as the highest authority of the Ecuadorian public force.

Next Sunday, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to vote in a national popular consultation and a local one on environmental issues and to designate who will complete the presidential term for which Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

*With EFE

