The assassination of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, last Wednesday, August 9, continues to be the focus of attention throughout the world, as his death was caused by receiving several bullet wounds when He was leaving a campaign event that was taking place at the Anderson College Coliseum in Quito.

(You may be interested: Claudia López says that she will redouble her security after the assassination of a candidate in Ecuador).

Villavicencio was one of the eight candidates of the first round of the presidential elections to be held on August 20 in Ecuador.

Also, after confirming his death, his body was taken to the morgue located in the north of Quito, for autopsy. There it remained until yesterday, August 10. However, today he was taken inside a hearse guarded by police and local authorities.

According to Vistazo magazine, the car that transported him carried the Ecuadorian flag and even reached a funeral home in the north of the capital.



(Also: Villavicencio Case: in calls from Colombian detainees there are contacts with politicians).

Despite the request of sympathizers and some relatives, who requested access to the funeral chapel, Villavicencio’s wake was held privately.

Although his relatives had proposed to make a posthumous tribute to Villavicencio in an exhibition center in the Ecuadorian capital, finally the coffin went only to the cemeterywho from early hours had scheduled the burial for this Friday afternoon.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

Finally, what is known so far is regarding who are the main suspects in the crime: Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez.

For these six people, identified as Colombians, the judge ordered preventive detention. “Because of the preliminary information raisedit was confirmed that those apprehended belong to organized crime groups,” said a statement from the authorities.

More news

VANESSA PEREZ*

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE