After the assassination of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the police of that country reported the capture of six individuals who may have been related to the crime.

(In depth: Attention: 6 Colombians, captured in raid after crime in Villavicencio)

Those captured were transferred to the Flagrancy Unit, in order to be placed under the orders of the competent authorities who will resolve their legal situation.

According to the Ecuadorian Police, among those captured, I identify the following Colombians: Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez. The latter appears voting in Quito.

“Due to the preliminary information collected, it was confirmed that those apprehended belong to organized crime groups,” the authorities reported in a statement.

The EL TIEMPO Investigative Unit revealed that at least one of them had a criminal record. In the case of García García, they are for homicide and drug trafficking.

The six Colombians captured in Ecuador in the raid for the crime of Villavicencio.

According to the Police statement, during the raids that led to the capture, the following items were found: a rifle, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades, two rifle magazines, four ammunition boxes, two motorcycles and a vehicle reported as stolen in which the members of this criminal group were allegedly mobilizing.

