Thursday, August 10, 2023
Fernando Villavicencio: video of a moment of panic in the murder of a candidate in Ecuador

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World
0
Fernando Villavicencio: video of a moment of panic in the murder of a candidate in Ecuador

The candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio.

Photo:

EFE and Twitter of @MundoEConflicto

The candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio.

At an electoral meeting, Fernando Villavicencio was attacked with a firearm.

Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador’s presidential candidate, was assassinated in Quito, the capital of that country. This was confirmed by Ecuadorian sources to EL TIEMPO.

The 59-year-old man was in the Anderson College Coliseum when he was shot. According to a close friend of the presidential candidate of the Construye lista 25 movement, Villavicencio was transferred to the Women’s Clinic, a medical center near the scene of the shooting.

(In context: They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio)

The event occurred around 6 pm (local time). According to some preliminary versions, other people were injured, although at the moment there is no official report.

Images of the moments of panic that were experienced in the place circulate on social networks.

In videos, a burst of shots is heard, while those attending the event seek refuge inside the venue and throw themselves to the ground.

Local media report that the Ecuadorian Police have already mounted an operation to locate those responsible for the event, which shocked Ecuador, at a critical moment for security in that country, a few days after extraordinary elections.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT….

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

