Fernando Villavicencio talks about his candidacy for the presidency of Ecuador

This week journalist and political activist Fernando Villavicencio, former Ecuadorian legislator, ratified his candidacy as a candidate for the Presidency of that country for the next elections on August 20.

Villavicencio said on Monday that he is determined to promote a project for change and the defeat of the mafias. According to local media, The journalist’s proposal is based on the defense of dollarization against the voices that aim to create a virtual currency, that is, to de-dollarize the country.

Another of the axes of his proposal is the fight against the criminal economy that comes from drug trafficking, illegal activities, illegal mining and corruption operations in the public sector.

Between 1996 and 1999, Villavicencio was a union member of the Federation of Oil Workers of Petroecuador. He is a marked opponent of correísmo, in 2014 he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for insults against Rafael Correa and had to remain a fugitive for three years, until September 18, 2017.

Subsequently, the journalist denounced cases of corruption such as the purchase and sale of crude oil and the 2012-2016 Bribery case, which ended with the bribery sentence for Rafael Correa and Jorge Glas.

In 2021 he was elected as a member of the assembly with 301,369 votes and held the presidency of the Commission for Oversight and Political Control, in which he defended the lack of evidence of embezzlement against Guillermo Lasso and recommended the filing of the impeachment trial against him.

