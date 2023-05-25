Thursday, May 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Villavicencio talks about his candidacy for the presidency of Ecuador

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World
0
Fernando Villavicencio talks about his candidacy for the presidency of Ecuador


close

AUTOPLAY

Candidate for the presidency of Ecuador talks about what is coming for his country | TimeCandidate for the presidency of Ecuador talks about what is coming for his country | Time

The journalist and activist is a candidate for the presidency for the early elections of 2023.

This week journalist and political activist Fernando Villavicencio, former Ecuadorian legislator, ratified his candidacy as a candidate for the Presidency of that country for the next elections on August 20.

(In addition: Lasso says that with the ‘cross death’ closes a chapter of crisis in Ecuador)

See also  Hurricane Julia: El Salvador prepares and declares a state of emergency

Villavicencio said on Monday that he is determined to promote a project for change and the defeat of the mafias. According to local media, The journalist’s proposal is based on the defense of dollarization against the voices that aim to create a virtual currency, that is, to de-dollarize the country.

Another of the axes of his proposal is the fight against the criminal economy that comes from drug trafficking, illegal activities, illegal mining and corruption operations in the public sector.

Between 1996 and 1999, Villavicencio was a union member of the Federation of Oil Workers of Petroecuador. He is a marked opponent of correísmo, in 2014 he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for insults against Rafael Correa and had to remain a fugitive for three years, until September 18, 2017.

(Also: Ecuador defines the date for its early general elections)

Subsequently, the journalist denounced cases of corruption such as the purchase and sale of crude oil and the 2012-2016 Bribery case, which ended with the bribery sentence for Rafael Correa and Jorge Glas.

In 2021 he was elected as a member of the assembly with 301,369 votes and held the presidency of the Commission for Oversight and Political Control, in which he defended the lack of evidence of embezzlement against Guillermo Lasso and recommended the filing of the impeachment trial against him.

See also  Efesé wants to present its candidacy for the 'playoff'

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news at eltiempo.com

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fernando #Villavicencio #talks #candidacy #presidency #Ecuador

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
When does the cold really come back in São Paulo and in the country? see the forecast

When does the cold really come back in São Paulo and in the country? see the forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result