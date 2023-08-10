Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

A man suspected of having assassinated this Wednesday the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio He died after having a shootout with security personnel, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Public Ministry informed through social networks that The man, “who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and transferred badly wounded to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito”.

“An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death. The Police proceeded with the removal of the body,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office about the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Villavicencio, shot at when leaving an electoral rally in a crowded and central sector of the city. Ecuadorian capital.

