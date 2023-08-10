Thursday, August 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World
0
Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio.The Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in the vote intention polls, was assassinated this Wednesday during a shootout while he was carrying out a campaign event in a central sector of Quito, reported relatives of the candidate.

Twitter @EmergenciasEc

The Prosecutor’s Office announced the death of the subject. This is what is known.

A man suspected of having assassinated this Wednesday the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio He died after having a shootout with security personnel, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

(In detail: They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio)

The Public Ministry informed through social networks that The man, “who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and transferred badly wounded to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito”.

“An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death. The Police proceeded with the removal of the body,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office about the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Villavicencio, shot at when leaving an electoral rally in a crowded and central sector of the city. Ecuadorian capital.

(Also: Fernando Villavicencio: on video, panic over the assassination of the candidate in Ecuador)

See also  HS analysis According to Putin's speech, Russia's goal is to conquer Ukraine and annex Russia

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fernando #Villavicencio #suspect #assassination #Ecuadors #candidate #dies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pakistan | In Pakistan, the president dissolved the parliament – elections may be delayed until next year

Pakistan | In Pakistan, the president dissolved the parliament - elections may be delayed until next year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result