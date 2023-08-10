Fernando Villavicencio: a suspect in the assassination of Ecuador’s candidate dies

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Twitter @EmergenciasEc
The Prosecutor’s Office announced the death of the subject. This is what is known.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
A man suspected of having assassinated this Wednesday the candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio He died after having a shootout with security personnel, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
(In detail: They assassinate the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio)
The Public Ministry informed through social networks that The man, “who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and transferred badly wounded to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito”.
“An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death. The Police proceeded with the removal of the body,” explained the Prosecutor’s Office about the alleged perpetrator of the murder of Villavicencio, shot at when leaving an electoral rally in a crowded and central sector of the city. Ecuadorian capital.
(Also: Fernando Villavicencio: on video, panic over the assassination of the candidate in Ecuador)
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fernando #Villavicencio #suspect #assassination #Ecuadors #candidate #dies
Leave a Reply