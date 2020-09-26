Spanish player Fernando Verdasco said that he had been ruled out of the French Open after he tested positive for the Corona virus and believed the report was false. The former top 10 ranked player did not participate in this year’s US Open, before which he played 67 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharakanti Behera Kovid-19 Positive

Verdasco wrote on his Twitter on Friday, two days before the game started at Roland Garren, that he was found positive on the Kovid-19 in August and showed no symptoms. After this, his investigation was also negative but this week he was found positive in the investigation before the French Open.

Verdasco said he called for another inquiry but was denied by the organizers of the French Open. He said that he got himself tested which came negative. Verdasco wrote that I am saddened and very disappointed. He reached the semi-finals of the 2009 Australian Open and is ranked 58 in the current rankings.

Odisha’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharakanti Behera Kovid-19 Positive