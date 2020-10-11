The end of last season was an unfortunate memory for him Sports. So many things happened, and practically all of them bad, that some may have been forgotten. From the final collapse when the permanence was touched with the hands, to all the mess over the Fuenlabrada Case. And in between, a series of offenses committed by Fernando Vázquez that resulted in nine banned games and that will prevent him from sitting on the Blue and White bench until November 22.

He Deportivo opens in Segunda B next Sunday receiving Salamanca in Riazor. And Castrofeito’s coach will have to follow him from the stands. The nerves and tension of the final stretch caused him to chain penalties against Tenerife, two games for their protests after Mujaid’s penalty, the Malaga, three games to wait for López Toca in the dressing room tunnel to make observations regarding the Andalusian goal (that game ended 1-0), and the Estremadura. In that duel with those of Almendralejo, which a large part of the sportsmanship points out as the decisive one for the descent, Vázquez gave instructions from a distance in several sections of the match, something that is prohibited and Arcediano Monescillo reflected in the minutes, carrying another four days of suspension.

Vázquez was sanctioned with four games for giving instructions against Extremadura

Jesus Sancho (Sanchofoto) (DIARIO AS)



Fernando Vázquez has already completed five of those matches, but as he has not mediated a pardon or any type of reduction of the sanction, the sports coach will also miss the first four days of the 2020-21 campaign. He will not be able to direct the games against Salamanca, Compostela, Unionistas and Coruxo. As if that were not enough, the wait to return to his post will be delayed for another week because there is a break in the bronze category in mid-November. It will not be until the 22nd of that month, in Guijuelo, when everything returns to normal for him.

Fernando Vázquez will have to seek a new position in Riazor

Perhaps it was already in his mind to contain himself when giving instructions, but Fernando Vázquez will have to find a new location in Riazor to follow the games while the sanction lasts. Because the last few times he followed them from the stands, but Depor has already announced that there will be an audience in the Herculine stadium for the first league game. The idea is to put between 4,000 and 5,000 spectators, so the technician will have to sit in the box or in one of the booths set up for the media.