“How would you explain to someone who doesn’t know about baseball what Fernandomania was?” The question that Fernando Valenzuela looks up. The look reminds us of the famous gesture he made to gain momentum in the 80s on the mound at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. This afternoon Valenzuela (Sonora, Mexico, 1960) is not on the mound, but in the seats of one of the oldest baseball temples in the United States. “I would say that it is the beginning of my career, it came as a result of all those people who were following my games,” Valenzuela says modestly. Vin Scully, the historic announcer of the Los Angeles team, was more expressive. He described it at the time as “a religious experience.”

This summer has brought back those days of euphoria. A month ago the Dodgers retired the number 34 that Valenzuela made famous thanks to his left arm. Almost all the fans admitted that the gesture of recognition took a long time to arrive. To be exact, it took 32 years since he stopped wearing the uniform. The delay was in part due to the purism of the sport, which considers that this honor is only deserved by players who are in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Valenzuela is not despite having been the first rookie in history to win the Cy Young trophy, being an All-Star six consecutive years and leaving the club as the eighth pitcher with the most wins.

“You could see it coming,” says Valenzuela, a man known for his few words and for being extremely jealous of his privacy. “No one since that time had used the 34, for me the important thing is that the time came. “I am very happy,” he adds. The news finally makes him happy, because on the day of the event he was a nervous wreck. “I prefer to be with bases loaded and no outs,” he told reporters, drawing laughter.

The pitcher poses with his #34 jersey, hanging next to those of Pee Don Drysdale (#53), Wee Reese (#1) and Gil Hodges (#14). Zaydee Sanchez

Valenzuela has avoided the spotlight for decades. In July 2021, when the team celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1981 title, he was the last of that legendary team to arrive at the stadium. He dedicated his morning to another of his great passions, golf. He played 18 holes and headed to Chavez Ravine once he finished them. Fernando is today a Spanish commentator for the broadcast of Dodger games in Spanish. He only makes notes between the first and seventh innings, which allows him to leave the stadium without having to stop every 15 meters to take a photo or give an autograph to fans.

The youngest of 12 children from a modest family from Navojoa, Sonora, Valenzuela obtained in 2003, in his first eligible year, only 6% of the 75% votes necessary to enter the Hall of Fame. A year later he only obtained 19 supports, which evaporated the possibility of him becoming the first Mexican to enter the select group. Whether Fernando should be there or not is the stuff of endless debates for fans. But the pitcher is at peace with his absence from Cooperstown. “The most important thing for me is the love of the people, the support of all Hispanic people, not only here in the Los Angeles area, but outside as well,” he says.

Fernando Valenzuela receives flowers from a fanatic child during a clinic in Los Angeles, in 1981. RR (AP)

in his book Daybreak at Chavez RavineBaseball historian Erik Sherman says Valenzuela’s legacy transcends the sport. “…he was a healer at one time, much like today, where many Americans perceive Mexicans as second-class citizens. For Latinos it means what Jackie Robinson was for blacks,” the author writes. The pitcher’s humble character does not claim such a role in history, but when speaking of the Dodgers’ temple, a building only two years younger than Valenzuela, he speaks of how his audience has been transformed. “When I started there were between 6 and 8% Hispanics among the attendees. Right now we already have 50%. Everywhere you turn you hear Spanish spoken,” he says.

The Dodgers will celebrate Guatemalan heritage on September 20. A few weeks ago the El Salvador anthem was played before the game against Arizona and flags decorated the park. In August, Mexicans are celebrated. All of this would be impossible if an 18-year-old Valenzuela had not caught the attention of legendary recruit Mike Brito. The signing was completed in 1979 and it was necessary for Valenzuela’s arm, who came from Yucatán, to cut his teeth in the minors. The moment boiled in 1981. Latinos came en masse to see someone like them succeed in the center of the diamond. It was the end of the bitterness between Mexican Americans and the Los Angeles team, who saw how the city evicted dozens of Mexican families from the land where the stadium stands today in 1959. This meant that for decades, Latinos turned their backs on the team. Until Fernandomania arrived.

Fernando Valenzuela, on September 14, 2023. Zaydee Sanchez

“When you are inside the field it is difficult to capture everything that is happening around you. There are people who tell me about some games that I don’t really remember, which tells me that people were involved,” says Valenzuela. Among the dates that he remembers clearly is October 23, 1981. He then started as a starting pitcher in the World Series where his team faced the New York Yankees. The East had won the first two games of the series at home. Valenzuela was pitching in his first final, just a few months after his debut. With the help of another rookie, Dave Righetti, and the hitting of Pedro Guerrero, the Dodgers won 5-4 in a game with an attendance of 56,000 people. Five days later, the team won its first title in 16 years and after having lost four World Series between 1966 and 1978.

“Can you imagine?” Valenzuela asks, raising his eyebrows and showing his large white teeth. “It being my first year and being in the World Series, against the Yankees!, participating and winning it. There is no other, it is the best,” he assures. Another great night of the decade that he wore blue and white was on June 29, 1990. He threw the only game without a hit or run in his entire career in the United States. It took him 119 pitches, but he was able to shut out the St. Louis Cardinals. In Toronto that same day, Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart did the same against the Blue Jays. It was the first time since 1898 that there were two such games in one night.

The Dodgers got rid of Fernando in 1991 in an almost dishonorable gesture. “All races must come to an end,” said Peter O’Malley, the team’s owner at the time. Valenzuela was signed by the California Angels, the team from the city of Anaheim, which was looking to bring more people to the stadium. To test the left-hander’s level, they asked him to play with the minor league affiliate in Palm Springs. When Valenzuela showed up there were nearly 5,000 people waiting for him. Something unheard of for the Angels. “Getting there and then was a problem, but that’s what happened. For my style of play I needed to be more active and at that time I had to go to the minors to prepare,” he says.

Valenzuela pitches as a visitor against the San Francisco Giants, on October 3, 1982. Anonymous (AP)

Vincent Nava was the first Hispanic in the major leagues. He came to baseball in 1882, although the player identified himself more as Spanish. During the 1940s there were dozens of Latinos playing ball. Fernando Valenzuela is far from being the first Mexican in sports, but his legacy is among the most influential.

Today it is the players from the Dominican Republic who dominate the presence in major leagues with 90 players. They are followed by Venezuela with 53 and then Cuba with 20. Mexico contributes only eight players in a distant fifth place from its predecessor, Puerto Rico, with 19 players. Why have so few followed in Valenzuela’s footsteps? “You have to belong to a team, so many don’t go as free agent. That makes it a bit difficult for the Mexican player. It is not like other countries, where teams go directly to the player to offer money. But out of ten, two stand out. In Mexico there is talent, and lately the Mexican player is at the level of the big leagues,” says Valenzuela.

One of those great Mexican talents in the majors is now in his lowest hours. Pitcher Julio Urías, originally from Sinaloa, was called to follow in Valenzuela’s footsteps on the Los Angeles team, but an episode of domestic violence has his career on the brink of the abyss. This week his number 7 was impossible to find in the stadium stores. His image has been erased in Hispanic Heritage Month, which began this Friday. “He is no longer with the team this year,” says Valenzuela, who did not have any scandals during his time as a public figure and has been married to the same woman for 40 years. “I believe that the result of his hearing has to be taken into account,” he adds. Urías will go to court on September 27. At the moment, Valenzuela’s height is unattainable.

The hands of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, #34 of the Dodgers. Zaydee Sanchez

