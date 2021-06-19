The team of Eagles of America you want to be one of the serious title candidates like every semester. To do this, the club’s coach, Santiago Solari, continues to analyze possible reinforcements and losses from his squad. This time he sent a footballer to the Camoteros del Puebla team for the next tournament.
According to information from journalist Bryan Frías, the player Ramón Juárez is nowhere near becoming a new element of La Franja. The 20-year-old footballer did not enter into the Argentine strategist’s plans, so he will go on a loan for a year, although it has not yet been determined whether it will be with a purchase option. It is hoped that in this way he can gain minutes and get ready.
“Ramón Juárez bound for Puebla. He will arrive as a loan.”, Explained the journalist through his social networks.
The central defender, who can also serve as a right back, played just 16 games last season, totaling 162 minutes. With information from the portal TransfermarktIts market value is around $ 700,000, a modest amount that, if it occurs, the Puebla team would have no problem disbursing.
