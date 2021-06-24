The Tigres UANL team underwent a renewal in the coaching staff. After more than 10 years at the head of the club, coach Ricardo Ferretti ended up leaving the institution when his contract was not renewed. That’s how it came Miguel Herrera, who would be discarding in the ownership two elements that were essential of the ‘Tuca’.
Over the years, ‘Louse’ has been seen to be a solid guy. Each of the decisions are decisive and justified. Now everything seems to indicate that both Guido Pizarro What Jesus Dueñas, two pillars in the Brazilian helmsman’s starting squad, did not finish filling the eye of Herrera, who could do without his services in his starting eleven.
According to information from Pello maldonado, both players who were fully trusted by Ricardo Ferretti, could not be feeling comfortable with the orders of the Mexican technical director, a situation that caused his loss from the game and therefore, Herrera’s preference for other players in his place.
On the other hand, and otherwise, when everything seemed to indicate that the Uruguayan winger Leonardo Fernandez did not enter into more plans of the team, ended up establishing himself in the preseason training and convinced Miguel Herrera to be contemplated, so it is expected that he is one of those who receive the long-awaited opportunity to start, something that never happened with the ‘Tuca’. Changes are coming in the northern group.
