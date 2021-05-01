Fernando Trueba (Madrid, 1955) works in his studio surrounded by photographs of his heroes: Rafael Azcona, Truffaut, Billy Wilder … and Héctor Abad Gómez, a Colombian doctor and activist assassinated in 1987, whose life his son Héctor Abad Faciolince recounted in ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’. The director adapts the novel with Javier Cámara as the protagonist in a film brimming with humanity and emotion, which hits theaters next Friday after winning the Goya for best Ibero-American film.

– Hector Abad was murdered for being a good man?

-I don’t know, you should ask the murderers why they did it. They are surely alive and at home. I suppose it interfered with his interests. Héctor was someone very dear and there was a possibility that they would vote for him and win.

-Have you met good people like him?

-Of course. I’ve met amazing people, that’s one of the beautiful things in life. Some very, very good people.

-For example?

-Two of the best people who have ever lived are my mother and Bebo Valdés. One was dedicated to taking care of her children and the other, to music. Héctor Abad took care of his children but also of people, as if they were his children. The other day I saw a report about the emigrants in the Canary Islands. Every time a canoe comes up, people with blankets from no one know where. If babies arrive, hot bottles appear. They are people who are not talked about or taken pictures, or make noise or shout, they are not heard. They exist and they are the host. What happens is that we only hear the assholes, who do not shut up.

-There will be those who think that claiming goodness in these times is naive.

-Well, you have to defend it. Would you rather live in your house with a nice person or with a son of a bitch? The answer is obvious. Do you prefer to live in a just society or one with brutal inequality? I bet on the former, among other things out of sheer selfishness, to go down the street without looking back and sleep better. Why has Piketty been studying inequality for centuries? Because that is the problem of coexistence.

-We let ourselves be carried away by pessimism.

– Pessimism has a component of lucidity, intelligence and skepticism. But also a limitation: it leads to a kind of paralyzing nihilism. Being a little less clever and being optimistic leads you to believe that society can be improved and to do something to improve it. And one very important thing: you are happier and have more fun if you are optimistic than if you are pessimistic.

-What have you discovered in Colombia that you cannot find in Spain?

-We are very similar, very family. They have extreme conflicts and difficulties. Colombia is a country with much greater inequality and where the State and justice do not reach every corner. Every week a social, indigenous or union leader dies in lost areas, far from the hand of God. At the same time, it is a society that has clearly bet on peace and is waiting for change. There is a young generation that travels and does not want the country that they inherit, but another where they can live. I’m going to tell you a very nice thing about Colombians: when we Spaniards ever complain, they look at you and ask if we are crazy, because in Spain people live better than anywhere else. And Madrid seems to them the best city in the world: they speak Spanish, there are great museums, you can walk around at four in the morning without danger …

-Enrique González Macho once told me that if he were 40 years old he would go to Colombia to find a life.

-It doesn’t surprise me. When I have returned from Colombia they always ask me if I had seen someone kill. And the talks with friends that I have had there about literature, art or cinema are terrifying. I have not had them in Paris, New York or Madrid. There is love of culture.

-‘The forgetfulness that we will be ‘speaks of the feeling of happiness, which we always experience when we lose it. And of the lost paradise. What’s yours?

-I do not have it. My paradises are lost in History, I never knew them beyond literature or cinema: the Greece of Pericles, the France of the encyclopedists, the impressionists, the American silent comic cinema, the screwball comedy … Those are my lost paradises, planets that I would have liked to visit.

– Isn’t it nostalgic for a specific stage in your life?

-Not. My childhood has beautiful things but also a lot of fear and ugly things. I’m not homesick for her. I have friends with very difficult childhoods, who have come out of terrible places. I am not a child of war nor have I grown up in shacks. But my memories are of fear and authoritarianism. Today’s children live in a wonderful world, protected and loved. I was loved by my parents, but other than that I was scared.

Fernando Trueba in the filming of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’.

-Six years ago, his irony when collecting the National Film Award stating that he had not felt Spanish for five minutes led to his lynching. Have you measured your words since then?

-Yes. Since then I have neglected more. There they, screw them. You have to choose your enemies and with whom you do not even consider your enemies you do not have to put yourself on their level. I’m going to make my films and the others there.

-Were you surprised by such virulence?

-How it’s not going to surprise me. It was terrible, very painful. I was attacked in a very ugly way. But we already know what there is … A very bad roll.

-Neither you nor your brother David are on social networks. Do you feel like you are missing something?

-I have no time. I have email before anyone else, Rafael Azcona was the first to tell me that there was a site at the University of Cardiff that created a database with information on all the films in the world. The principle of IMDB. Look (points to his iMac, three iPods, hard drives…). All this is worth to me to enjoy, not to work. I’m not far from technology, but I use it to my advantage, to be better, what I don’t want is to be a slave to it. The networks have great things and horrible things.

-Do you think they contribute to this tension we are experiencing?

-It is clear that yes. You go down the street and you see people with their fingers on their mobile phones… Each one chooses what they want to do. I am very selfish and I prefer to be reading a book or listening to music. I have always defended the selfishness of creating your own world and not being in the wash all the time. I refuse to have a phone ring while watching a movie. You have to miss a number of things to have others.

Fernando Trueba in the filming of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’.

-You are from Madrid and you have portrayed Madrid in your films …

-No one has portrayed Madrid more beautiful than my son Jonás.

-I wanted to ask you if you are worried about Madrid after May 4.

-Not. In Madrid we are already used to disaster, it is a city that survives everything. They talk about hospitals but not about parks or the mountains. I’ve been locating there and when the forest rangers tell you about the abandonment, you cry. We have had many predatory governments. And the beauty of local politics is precisely the love of your small place, defending it. That is what we have almost never achieved in Madrid.

-And what do you think of this identity feeling that Ayuso defends, that way of being from Madrid that goes through drinking beers on a terrace?

-I don’t have it. We live in a world in which if there is no nationalism they invent it. Those that exist, for me they are invented. None are organic, all are pure social manipulations. Madrilenianism has always existed a bit traditional, a certain pride of the city. But from that to inventing fictions … But I don’t want to talk about bullshit.

-Can a movie change things?

– I always said that I lived calm thinking that no. He did comedies to amuse people and help them endure hardships. But when I shot ‘The Miracle of Candeal’ I realized that it was translated into progress for the community we were in: a school, a square … When Ken Loach made his first film, housing laws were changed in the British Parliament. A book, a movie, can change things in the world.

-Don’t you have the feeling that cinema has less and less importance?

-Not for me. In my generation there was a thing called cinephilia, an unbridled passion for cinema. I had friends who did not want to dedicate themselves to this but who were more moviegoers than many current directors. They were watching movies all day. Today is not the same, although there are also young boys who go to the film library.

The director Fernando Trueba. / José Ramón Ladra

-Will we return to the halls?

They will fill up again because we need to go to the movies, to the theater, to concerts, to dinner with friends … If it’s the best thing in life, the other is a pain in the neck.

-But the platforms have come to stay.

-Yes. Like TV, because they are another type of television company. They have to agree with the cinema as television had to. Those on the platforms tell you about a project “with a very cinematic look”… Platforms have lots of advantages, they give people who can’t go to the cinema access to movies. And Netflix finances a movie like ‘Roma’, which is more cinema than anything.

-He does not rule out working for a platform.

-I would be delighted, now, I want my films to be seen on a big screen. That would be non-negotiable, unless you make them expressly for television, like when Rossellini did ‘The Iron Age’.

-What are we going to get out of the pandemic?

-I do not know. I have a relative faith in the human species. I think there is always a bit of progress and conquests are made. There are recent laws that are conquests of all. In the pandemic, the worst of human beings has come out, business is made with death. And at the same time it has taught us the lesson that we are all in the same boat; Either we save ourselves or we all screw it up. The coronavirus does not distinguish between rich and poor, you can be a Nobel laureate and you die anyway. The disease is very democratic and it will force us to rethink many things. Not because we have learned, but because it will force us. The generation that is now between 10 and 20 years old will never forget this, they are the ones who will really learn the lesson, because the scoundrel who is in retirement will not change.