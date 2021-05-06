Goya for the best Ibero-American film, selected by the Cannes Festival that was not held last year and chosen by Colombia to compete in the Oscars and by the San Sebastian Festival as the closing film, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ cannot be released at a more opportune moment. Its protagonist hero, Héctor Abad Gómez, is a doctor, teacher and activist in the Colombia of the 70s, who defends public health, praises the need for vaccines and encourages people to think for themselves.

A good man who despite himself became an uncomfortable figure when he made the leap into politics and that we contemplate from the gaze of his son, the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, under a patina of nostalgia and a certain reverie. Fernando Trueba chooses black and white for the present and color for the past, because, in this case, any past time was better. The Colombian accent of a Javier Cámara brimming with humanity surprises us for the first five minutes, before we get carried away by those family celebrations that the director (eight brothers in real life) knowingly portrays. There will be those who see the protagonist as a holy road to martyrdom. The reproaches of his family, who feel his absences, and the fatalism before a tragic end announced cloud the good vibes that this I sing to good people, the most beautiful tribute that a son can pay to his father.