Tijuana.- For his collection of poems “Tristela”, Fernando Trejo Trejo was awarded the Tijuana National Poetry Award 2022 during a ceremony held on the steps of the House of Culture in the Altamira neighborhood.

The municipal president Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, through the Secretary of Well-being and the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture (IMAC), was in charge of delivering the award for poetic merit of the country for the literary contribution of Fernando Trejo.

Jesús Emmanuel Villalba León, head of the IMAC, led the award ceremony of the poems “Sad”written by the poet and screenwriter of Chiapas origin, who received a prize of 70 thousand pesos, recognition and the printing of 500 copies of his work.

Both Trejo and the writer Yohanna Jaramillo, coordinator of the Alberto Paz literary contest, shared details of the work with those attending the event, to whom they read fragments of the winning text.

In his work, Fernando Trejo pays homage to the memory of his fatherwhile collecting different moments of his life and his mourning process.

The XXIV Tijuana City Council, through the Ministry of Welfare and the IMAC, issued the call for the 25th edition literary contest.

“I thank the IMAC for maintaining and giving continuity to this award, for this ceremony, I congratulate its director, the City Council and the Mayor for such a clean and immediate process”, stressed the winner.

We recommend you read:

It is worth mentioning that Fernando Enrique Trejo Trejo is a graduate of the Communication Sciences Degree from the Autonomous University of Chiapas and has published 13 books of poetry.