Fernando Torres returns home. The former Atlético striker, who retired a year ago after playing for Japan’s Sagan Tosu, has decided to join the technical structure of the rojiblanco club this season to help Cadet A coach, Ricky Alonso. He will combine this task with the coach course, which is being taken at the moment, with the aim of having the possibility in the future to develop a task on the benches. And what better place to start than in the club of your loves and with the little ones. This function will help you complete the mandatory internships required to obtain the degree.

towers played for 11 seasons at Atlético (in two different stages) in which he played 351 games and scored 121 goals, being one of the most outstanding players in the history of rojiblanca. In the summer of 2018 he decided to start an adventure in Japan and went to Sagan Tosu, where he spent two seasons before hanging up his boots last year. Upon retirement, the Madrilenian decided to train in order to be able to help his soul team from a prominent position within the club.

To do this, he is preparing to be a coach and will also prepare to work in the offices if the opportunity arises. Recently the documentary of his life “Fernando Torres: The last symbol” has come to light on Amazon Prime Video, in which he reviews his professional career and talks about his future plans at the club, stating that “I will return to the place that allows me to help Atlético more”.