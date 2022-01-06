Fuenlabrada Y Cadiz They are looking for a round pass like kings gift that heal his many garter woundsfollow the game live on AS.com). To do this and without time to eat the typical roscón, azulones and yellows will have to face the tight schedule and a casualty part that allows few movements in both teams.

The Fuenlabreños achieved their only victory in the last two months in the previous phase Cup against a good Sanse. Therefore, the tournament of the KO “excites and more if you measure yourself to a Top Team“As your technician Pellicer says. However, falling is a very real possibility seeing the entity of the team and the poor state of the azulones. This would allow Fuenlabreños to focus on a permanence that gets complicated with each day without victory. Enjoy, lick the wounds in one way or another and think about LaLiga.

The local casualty report has given a ‘gift’ de Reyes anticipated. Konaté and Pol Valentín return to a call after a long period of absence, although it would be strange to see them dispute for a minute. Kante, on the contrary, he aims to start after recovering from his injury and accumulating a citation. They just stay in the infirmary Bravo, Mbia, Juanma Y Janus.

The Cadiz, for its part, the party of Fuenlabrada is taken as a chip change after the defeat to him Seville and gain momentum for a climb on the necessary board. A ‘joy’ before transfer landing expected in these weeks.

Cervera will rotate as usual in the Cup and goes to Torres with just due to the numerous low. Still, the team will be competitive looking to get through one more round. Raúl Parra, who already played in the previous tie in Albacete, will repeat on the right side; and in tip, Andone, author of the unique so much of the encounter before the manchegos.