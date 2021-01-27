Almería and Osasuna could not find a way to score a goal and played the pass on penalties. All the tension and emotion that was lacking in the 120 minutes of the meeting was concentrated in the duel from 11 meters and the glory went to Fernando, who stopped two penalties, Manu Sánchez and David García, and qualified Almería, the only one Second team present in the quarterfinals.

Until extra time, the goal options in the game were from set pieces. And there also the figure of Fernando became giant. Those from Arrasate warned first and accumulated up to three times between 17 ‘and 18’. Fernando became the red nightmare and spoiled the party for David García, who was not only stopped by the decisive penalty. The goalkeeper got two good hands to the center-back in two consecutive corners. The second stop ended with the ball in the head of Enric Gallego, who managed to avoid the rojiblanco goalkeeper but ran into Juan Villar.

Almería did not stretch until the second half, when José Gomes turned to Sadiq, the fashionable scorer in Segunda. The Nigerian did not have any shotgun option, but he did leave a free ball inside the area to Villalba in the 87th minute that the rojiblanco attacker sent out. Before they had options to avoid extra time Moncayola, Roncaglia and Oier, but their shots did not find a prize and the game was doomed to extra time.

Almería faced the half-hour gift grabbing Sadiq and Osasuna taking balls to the area in search of the final shot. Calleri had them in 115 ‘and 117’. And also Sadiq with time dying. The result in all three cases was identical: water. Without a goal, the outcome came on penalties. And there the hero was Fernando.

Gomes: “The changes have given a phenomenal response”

The UD Almería coach, Jose Gomes, said at the press conference after his team’s victory against Osasuna on penalties, which gave them a place in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, that he was “very happy because the changes have given a phenomenal response, and because of the attitude and respect for the game plan. “

Gomes highlighted “the phenomenal attitude” of the team, with a “group dynamic with all these changes that helps us develop team spirit, and we are getting stronger every day at that level.”

“It seems easy to make so many changes, but behind there is a very hard work from all the players, they all have to comply with a game plan and with their tasks, and I am very happy,” Gomes said.

The Almería coach pointed out that “it was a difficult game, against a team that puts in a lot of intensity and speed, with goal power, with strong points, but we have had a phenomenal response.”

Arrasate: “We have not been fine and we have lacked success”

The Osasuna coach, Jagoba Arrasate, regretted in the press conference the elimination of his team in the second round of the Copa del Rey, which in his opinion was motivated because they were not fine and they lacked success to go to the quarterfinals .

“We are annoyed by falling, we were very excited and we have presented an eleven and changes to be able to pass, and it could not be,” said the Osasuna coach after falling in the penalty shootout.

“We have faced the game as always, but we have had an opponent in front of us who must be congratulated because he has done a good defensive job, he has not let us play and the game has been equalized until the penalty shoot-out,” explained Arrasate.

“We have lacked success. We had the best from set pieces and then the two from Calleri, but we have not been successful in simple things that would have allowed us to overcome the pressure and we would have attacked with more spaces and more arrival”, added the coach.