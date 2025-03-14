The Director of the Emergency and Sanitary Alert Coordination Center (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has admitted this Friday that there could be “better refined” with the public health measures that were implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, although he has assured that “The best could be done at that time.”

“A confinement like the one that was done perhaps It could be softer in some situations or in some circumstances. It makes no sense that a person who lives alone on the mountain is confined at home, “Simon said.

This has been shown by the CCAES director this Friday during an act in which he has participated with the Minister of Health, Mónica Garcíaand in which he has analyzed the five years since the arrival of COVID-19.

At this point, Simón has recognized that in that momentor it was “very difficult” to raise different actions to which they were made with the information they had. “Yes, it is true that I would have liked to have done things not during the pandemic, but before the pandemic, and they are the ones we are doing right now,” Simon said.

“To respond well to a pandemic, work is not done during the pandemic, also, obviously, but It is done above all in the interpandemic period“He added

For his part, Garcia, who thanked Simon for his work and “Face” during the year 2020He stressed that “many things were done” in the pandemic stage. “Although there are many things to do and we need to take more steps, to minimize the risks of a future pandemic,” he added.

‘Haters’ for your work

Simon has assured that during his management of Coronavirus he has received “much more thanks” than criticism, although he assumes that the latter have been given “more visibility.” “Those who give it will have to reflect on it,” he said.

“There has been Haterswhich means people who hate. I think that People who hate They cannot at any time direct or mediate our society and, above all, they cannot direct or mediate it with objectives beyond simple hatred, “Simon explained.

In this sense, Garcia has thanked Simon’s role, despite the “hatred” he received in the management of the pandemic: “I have to thank you again, Fernando, because it is true that for a professional with all the letters and a professional in capital letters, it is very difficult and very hard to have to submit to a Hate and insult scrutiny that goes beyond a criticism of scientific work or a decision -making. “

The role of the ISCIII during the pandemic

For its part, the director of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), Marina Pollánhe recalled in his speech the work that was carried out during the pandemic in the center he directs.

“The Carlos III Health Institute was put from the first moment to the service of the community. They were the companions of the National Microbiology Center Those who developed the initial diagnostic methods carried out the first sequences of the new virus and reorganized the entire center to create a large laboratory specifically dedicated to coronavirus, “he said during his speech.

It has also stressed the different studies and works that took place in the ISCIII since the arrival of the COVID-19 in 2020. In addition, Pollán has stressed that the institute continues with its work to learn more about the coronavirus: “We are currently investigating the characteristics and characteristics and the immunity of patients with persistent covida consequence of pandemic with great impact on affected people. “

Pollán has also highlighted that “There is still much to learn”while he has predicted that in the future “other pandemics and new health problems” will come, so he has asked to “protect the national health system.” “Only knowledge can provide light to uncertainty,” he concluded.