As usual every Monday, Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), appeared before the media to assess the evolution of the pandemic in Spain and the current situation.

Health has notified this Monday 47,095 infections and 909 deaths since Friday, last day of data update. Likewise, the cumulative incidence continues to decline and stands at 667.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

He began by pointing out the existing risk despite the improvement of the data: “The entire Spanish territory is at level 4. We cannot lower our guard until we are at very transmission levels. lower than we currently have. All the autonomous communities, except the Canary Islands, are at a very high risk level. The impact of this high incidence is especially noticeable in ICUs. “

Regarding the diagnostic capacity, he stressed that “lthe positivity of the disease has decreased 20% rates that we had a few weeks ago to 11.5% in the last week. We are doing over 3,500 PCR tests per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. As to the death toll is still important. We will not see a significant decline yua clear trend until the end of the week, if we can observe it. “

Fourth wave

Simon was blunt about a new wave of disease: “Of course there may be a fourth wave. Although if there is a fourth wave, there are going to be more immune people. Every week that passes there are 400,000 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine Y the probability that a next wave will be very fast is decreasing. It is likely that let’s have a smaller wave and much slower, that gives us scope to take action. It depends on how the incidence evolves and the measures we already have are being implemented. The risk is that the British variant could speed things up if it becomes dominant.. But it depends on the starting point, how the de-escalation was done and the degree of immunization “.

The new strains in Spain

The physician detailed the number of cases in our country related to the variants of the disease: “We have 479 confirmed cases of the British variant B117, distributed in different ways in the autonomous communities. We know there is more, but those have communicated to us. We have a very important variability in the tests, the British variant is progressively increasing and we believe that the failure to detect the S gene could be an unequivocal marker at the end of February and the first half of March. So far, it is in very specific areas. “

“Two cases of the South African variant, in two people who traveled from South Africa. There is also a case of the Brazilian variant B1 from the Manaus area, in a person who was identified when entering Spain at the airport. At first, He must not have transmitted the disease to anyone. It came with a negative PCR, which means that the viral load must be low. Apparently it is worse than those that were circulating in Europe, but it is true that it is not taking up much space. We must be vigilant although we still don’t have much information “added the epidemiologist.

The AstraZeneca vaccine

The director of the CCAES was questioned about If the criteria for vaccination with the AstraZeneca remedy vary from the plan initially drawn up: “It does not change the strategy, it only changes the moment in which the vaccination begins in some groups. It is still a step forward for achieve the goal of 70% of the vaccinated population by the summer. It is a reorganization of times and deadlines. “

Outbreaks in educational centers

Given the increase in infections in educational centers, he declared that “It is logical that the incidence in schools is higher now than in the second wave, although it is still lower than in the general population. There have been many outbreaks with the return of school, but schools are still a safer place than others. Anyway, we know that transmission is higher in older students, although it is also true that it occurs outside the educational setting. “

Easter

Facing Easter, Simón revealed the great priority: “What interests us is to have incidents that put us at risk level 3 short, at best, if we reach a zero level better. We cannot set specific dates. Easter does not have to be the goal. It has to be to lower the level of incidence. If it’s before Easter people will be excited, if it’s later, it will be later. “

Sputnik V vaccine

Regarding the possible authorization of the Russian vaccine, the doctor stressed that “It has not yet applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorization. Yes he has sent some preliminary document, but so far he has not sent the information. We are not going to despise a vaccine that has a possible high efficacy and can be very beneficial. The EMA has to verify many aspects, Until it has the information, it cannot assess it and we can hardly have a position on it. “

The Bilbao building

Simon was approached to try to find a explanation of the transmission case that arose in a building in Bilbao that has resulted in 6 deaths for the moment: “The one common areas and elevators can be places of contagion, we knew it. The multiple risks of the person during their daily work and it is difficult to guarantee certainty of the specific reason for the outbreak. ”

Freedom of vaccination of the CC. AA.

Simon denied that communities have full autonomy when vaccinating: “I did not say that freedom will be granted, but that it makes no sense that if the previous groups have been finished they sit idly by. Keep in mind that not all communities have the same number of people in all groups. It is not a question of freedom, but of an agreement that is reached between all communities for vaccination criteria. The situation is that there are communities that, if they finish before vaccinating their elders first, then they start first with the next group. “