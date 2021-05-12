For just over a year Fernando Simon it has become a regular face on television. With the arrival of the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) was in charge of evaluate its evolution and incidence in Spain. The moment when COVID disappears seems difficult to know, although Simon ventures out with a forecast.

“Maybe to end of next year we can say there is no coronavirus. We are in that position it will probably continue with us, but there are options that it will not happen like that“. In a conference presentation in Ciudad Real, the expert recalled how other viruses, such as bird flu, also came to an end.

Start of the pandemic

Fernando Simón reviews how it was time to learn about this pandemic, which at first “it did not seem such a serious disease”. On December 27, 2019, several cases of a strange and unknown pneumonia in China and, ten days later, the virus was sequenced. “You already had all the necessary information” in that country to face the virus, which came later to Europe and “to the super powerful United States.”

Thus, the old continent would arrive through a woman who traveled from Wuhan to Germany without symptoms, generating a “small outbreak”. Hence, a person who shared a workspace with her had relatives in Spain, with the first case detected in our country.

At that time, mid-January 2020, Simón highlights the existence of “a protocol and a procedure”, which placed Spain as “one of the first three countries to have them”. The meeting of the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed that it would not be a global problem. “There was no community transmission anywhere beyond Wuhan, not even in the other 30 provinces of China,” recalls the epidemiologist, who admits “certain doubts” of the information provided by China.

Italy changes perception

Simón, in his presentation, highlights the “mosqueo” generated by closures in cities like Wuhan. “We were waiting to see what that closure meant. On February 17 China had 70,000 cases and Spain two: the German and an English one with the virus imported from Singapore that had been infected in France. “

The key moment comes at the end of February, when Italy confirms 200 cases in a single day and decrees tough measures such as the closure of territories and the prohibition of meetings. “It was the first country that changed the perception of the virus”. Thus the great outbreaks arrived in Europe.

On March 9, five days before the arrival of the alarm state, is when everything rushes. Before, small outbreaks in the north and in Madrid “very localized, with more transmission.” However, on 9 “everything got out of control”, going from an incidence of between 50 and 100 to more than 700.

Leave the mask behind

Regarding the fact stop using the mask, Fernando Simón has indicated that it would be “take a step back” to do it before having more than 70% of the population vaccinated, since the success of the vaccination campaign does not depend solely on this, but is accompanied by control measures to avoid contagions, in addition to specifying those that have immunity from having passed the disease.

“Immunity can not only be obtained by vaccine, because not all vaccinated are immunized, also due to having passed the disease. If 40 out of every hundred possible cases we eliminate them by immunity, with the mask, safety distance and good behavior we eliminate 20, 30%. We do not know, the probability of infections is less every day, the herd immunity we will get it, if we maintain the use of masks, much earlier than we think “, the epidemiologist has acknowledged.