Two weeks ago I had friends on the left, intelligent and insightful, telling me to my face that if Fernando Simón were the director of the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health of a PP Government, and would go out traveling in a balloon and diving in Impressive places in a television program during the second wave of the pandemic, with Spain being the country with the highest incidence of Covid-19, would also defend it.

Of course they would not defend it, nor would the simonette movement of dolls, t-shirts and tattoos exist because there are things that the right wing does not know how to do, due to lack of strength or will. The truth is that there is a phenomenon, debatable like all phenomena that -involuntarily- appear in such dramatic circumstances, but a phenomenon after all. And Simón, the last man someone would trade for in Spain (because of his workload, his responsibility and, above all, putting up with journalists every day), has a damaged sense of opportunity and his predictive ability touched after “Some case, at most” that we would have in Spain of Covid-19, but something must be recognized in his television incursion with Jesús Calleja (who signed an exclusive and a great program): it is sold without artificialities, it has all the earmarks of being a guy who is worthwhile and in front of the cameras he manages to transmit that in a natural and attractive way, someone ‘different’ in that sense of ‘different’ that is used in show business, in the sense that he is not an asshole paid for himself.

Politically it is an asset and perhaps it is already acting as such. He started out nice (“when we go around my wife asks me not to speak; she recognizes me even when she can’t see me”) and quickly got serious (“I had vacations because my head was no longer working; vacations should be mandatory even when you don’t want to, because you run the risk of making a mistake and harming others ”). Between breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, boat trips, diving, biking, climbing and a visit to some underwater caves where he got excited (“I have no right to be here, I am invading something that does not belong to me”), Simón submitted to Calleja’s questions, who insisted on the open wound: how could he not be seen coming, and joked with his eyebrows (“I don’t shave my chest or eyebrows”) and his clothes (“I wear whatever I want, the jacket is for weddings ”).

Throughout the program, that so fashionable flew overhead that it is to anticipate that someone is going to criticize you (“they will surely mess with me”) as if in this way the criticism had less value, something very present in those who do something without having them all with them ( she insisted several times that it was her vacation, as if anyone might think she would count a balloon ride as a business day.) The moving moment – the sigh that was heard in all the houses, at those hours filled by decree – occurred when Simón said that his psychiatrist father always encouraged him to inherit his consultation, except this year, who said he was proud that his son choose the specialty you chose. For the end, after Simón made bread and dispatched cheeses and chorizo ​​with Miquel Montoro, a child influencer, the most famous man in Spain left a forecast: in spring we will be much better. “I cannot say it 100%,” he added. The truth is that nothing can be said 100% anymore; 100% is something that belongs to yesterday’s world.