03/14/2025



Updated at 1:26 p.m.





The epidemiologist and director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, a visible figure of the Ministry of Health during the Pandemia, has affirmed in an act held this morning at the Carlos III Institute of Madrid in which he has reflected together with the Minister of Health, Mónica García, On the impact of the pandemic, which does not rule out presenting itself as a candidate to preside over the new state agency of public health, blessed yesterday in Congress, as long as “it is not a finger appointment.”

Simon has underlined the need for this new organism to be totally independent to enjoy “the maximum credibility” and has assured that if it had existed when the health emergency “the pandemic would not have been very different” impacted, but “there would probably not be so many burnt doctors” and “some professionals who abandoned would still be active.”

During the act “five years later: memory, learning and future of the COVID-19”, the minister Mónica García and the CCAES coordinator have maintained an open dialogue in which both have reflected on “the mark that the pandemic has left us” and about the “decisions that were made.”

Garcia has thanked Simon for his “professionalism” and dedication during the pandemic and has pointed out that he could be in charge of the agency. “In professionalism, in scientific evidence, in the rigor and in the vocation of public service, you could be backwards again, Fernando,” said the minister.









The CCAES director has pointed out this Friday that he still does not know if he will appear to the candidacy to direct the future State Public Health Agency Until “see the documents,” but has been overwhelming to recognize that “never” would assume the address if the position “is chosen by finger.”

«The agency has to have, in addition to a Maximum scientific technical levela lot of credibility. Credibility is not achieved by putting people by finger. The credibility is not achieved by making the director guide or Mengano as payment for friendship or for the personal reason that is, “said the epidemiologist. He has also claimed that during the pandemic he never supported a political decision that was against the scientific-technical criteria. “On the contrary, there were political proposals that the technicians achieved that they stop,” he added.

For her part, the minister has praised the response capacity of society during the emergency months but has assured that “I have missed an evaluation of political decisions because they impact society.” Garcia has been especially critical with those adopted in the Community of Madrid which has described as “disastrous.”

This has pronounced the director of the CCAES in the act ‘5 years later: memory, learning and future of the COVID-19’, in which he has maintained a dialogue with the Minister of Health, Mónica García, about the situation that was lived with the arrival of the pandemic.

In this way, when asked about his candidacy to direct the future agency, Simón has indicated that he has not yet seen the documents to direct the agency, although he has insisted that the agency’s address must decide “through a competitive process.”

The day, which has started with the presentation of the director of the institute, Marina Pollána commemorative video has been projected in tribute to the victims of the pandemic. The video has shown hard and impressive images of the months of confinement and health crisis. Deserted streets, overflowing Ucis, improvised morgues and helpless people and defeated in makeshift hospitals, are some of the moments remembered in filming, in which the great citizen solidarity has also been remembered at such tragic moments.

At the end of the event, experts and public health authorities have analyzed in a round table how the pandemic has marked us and how the emergency in our country was answered. The experts who have participated in the debate are Amparo Larrauri, María Romay and Beatriz Pérezof the National Center for Epidemiology, and Immaculate Housesand Juan Emilio Echevarríaand Mayte Pérez Olmedaof the National Microbiology Center.

Hours before the act in Carlos III, during an interview with TVE on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of confinement by the COVID collected by Servimedia, the head of the health policies of the government of the government of Pedro Sánchez charged against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayusowhich he accused of “abandoning the elderly in residences and then families in their duel.” He also said that “it is demonstrated” that in the Community of Madrid “the greatest residents were abandoned” by not transferring them to hospitals and demanded a “repair” to the Madrid president for it. Laminister indicated that in the region it is necessary to “understand politics as an exercise of empathy.”