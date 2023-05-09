Canelo Alvarez defended his four super middleweight titles at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The victory by unanimous decision against the british John Ryder it was impressive, but for FOX Sports journalist Fernando Schwartzthis was not enough to become a legend, much less an idol

fernando schwartz emphasized that the Canelo Alvarez must face other prominent boxers such as David Benavidezwho has expressed interest in fighting him on several occasions.

despite su impressive record of 59 wins, two losses and two draws, fernando schwartz believe that the race Canelo Alvarez It has been built on the basis of having easy rivals in front of it. The journalist mentioned the fight with Dmitry Bivol as a risk of the boxer from Guadalajara when gaining weight, but he considers it a hard stumbling block.

Besides, fernando schwartz pointed out that Saul Alvarez he lacked trinitrotoluene to knock out John Ryder and become an idol, and mentions the booing he received at the akron stadium -house of the Chivas del Guadalajara of Liga MX– as proof that he will never be an idol or a legend.