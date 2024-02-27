Mexico City.- Fernando Schwartzspecialist in issues of boxingwho works for the chain Fox Sportsbegins to observe that Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez's May 4 fight is beginning to become a soap opera.

And it is that he undisputed super middleweight world champion He promised that he would name his next opponent at the beginning of the previous week, but the days go by and there is no news on that topic.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In the first instance, it was mentioned that Jermall Charlo would be his opponent, however no agreement was reached and that could lead to the 'Canelo' broke off relationship with him promoter, Al Haymon.

Yesterday (Monday) according to sources informed ESPNthat Jaime Munguia would be your adversary Las Vegas, Snowfallbut 'Canelo' could surprise with the announcement of the fight against Edgar Berlanga–American boxer of Puerto Rican origin-.

And the promoter, 'Matchrrm Boxing'I would present two proposals to the 'Canelo Alvarez and his coach, Eddy Reynosoto face Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlangawilling to be present on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena.

Therefore, Fernando Schwartz gave his opinion on the latest information that has been released about the eventual function of boxing of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

«The thing about 'Canelo' Alvarez and their fight on May 4 is turning into a soap opera. He Puerto Rican Berlanga It is ready for May 4th so that Jaime Munguia until September. That it is a fact yes, yes he broke the 'Canelo' with Al Haymon because this is a promoter with a twisted fang,” he said. Fernando Schwartz.

«He realized that the fight that he 'Canelo' I wanted to face Jermall Charlo At the end of the day, absolutely nothing was going to happen in terms of business success. There is no doubt that the 'Canelo' He continues making history, yes, earning millions of dollars, not convincing anyone and not occupying the place that he believes he has in the Olympian of the boxing», he concluded.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.