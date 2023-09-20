Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez questioned the championships that Juan Manuel ‘Dinamita’ Márquez won at the time as professional boxer in an interview with MoluscoTV.

‘Canelo’ beat John Ryder in Guadalajara

«If we look at the history of how he won his championships, who he won them from, who he fought with… I could say the same thing. He respected his career, he is a great champion for Mexico, but talking about how he won his championships is unnecessary. We could get a lot of things out of him, we would,” she said.

Today, in his editorial for the sports media Fox Sports, the journalist, Fernando Schwartzhe demanded Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez “greater respect for a true legend of the mexican boxing how is ‘Dynamite’ Juan Manuel Marquez“.

«‘Canelo’ Alvarez I should have more respect for a true legend of the mexican boxing as ‘Dinamita Juan Manuel Márquez is, but when someone judges that ‘Canelo’ “He has built his career as he wanted on the basis of rivals who arrive dead at the moment in which they face each other at the wrong time, because at the end of the day he gets caught and starts bombing,” he said.

Juan Manuel Márquez after being champion

On the other hand, Fernando Schwartz took the clothes out to the sun Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez when talking about his fight against Russian, Dmitry Bivolwhich he lost last year due to not being physically well, and, according to the tapatíoit was best to postpone it.

«That which says that he should not have fought with Bivol because physically I was not prepared, well I tell you that in that preparation, and I know it, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Instead of being in the gym I was on the golf courses, hitting and hitting and hitting the Golfso much so that his arms became heavy in that fight with Bivol and at the end of the day he does not admit defeat because his ego is so big that any criticism, any defeat, he will never accept,” he said. Fernando Schwartz.

Saúl Álvarez lost against Dmitry Bivol

Before concluding with his message, the Mexican columnist also asked if Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezwho will defend his four scepters from super middleweight in Las Vegas, Snowfall in view of Jermell Charlo, next September 30, you will learn one day.

