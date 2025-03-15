Fernando Savater (San Sebastián, 1/06/1947) is one of the most lucid intellectuals in the strict sense of intellectuality and lucidity. Diabano has been his commitment against unreasonable in his native Basque land, and diaphanous is the man in front of the interview. No … It is a philosopher to use, and in it the kindness is courtesy. If you think of Savater, immediately, the mind goes to the Zarzuela racecourse, a mythical place in its biography. Despite his novel ‘The Brotherhood of Good Luck’, Planet 2008 Award, reflects the author’s passion for the equestrian world of which, as of philosophy, it is impossible to separate it. He came to Madrid with twelve years with his family in search of an atmosphere of knowledge, and that is why his father fought for a notary square in the capital from San Sebastián.

He studied at the College of Pilar, an Academy of Good Knowledge and Make Madrid, and then, already university, received classes from Agustín García Calvo, whom he quotes in the interview. Savater is a clear man of action, with an ironic but effective verb: an example is when, after so much time in Madrid, he understands the handicap of the lack of sea as a banishment. Therefore, the summers go to San Sebastián when in Madrid the heats squeeze and the thinker has a northern paradise in San Sebastián, with his bulls in Illumbe and with his memories of childhood that are the bathrooms without time in the shell.

Traveler, see how Madrid, his ‘boom’, is noticeable crossing the border. It has been mentioned that he also likes bulls and, in this, his bullfighting memory leads him to remember afternoons in laws accompanied by Javier Pradera or even José Bergamín. There he has seen the best: “Antonio Ordoñez, Paco Camino …». Being clear, the concept of freedom in Madrid associates it with tangible aspects: as to be able to take a taxi without having to wait at the stop or that more relaxed life, less slave, that the Madrid people with whom they are found have. He sees a city less crowded than its counterparts from the European sphere.

And, yes, dear autumn as a concept, autumn as a concept in Madrid, which already gives an illustrative brush of its preferences. He knows that Madrid is the cure of nationalisms, and an activist who knows how there are territories in Spain knows that, with guns or without guns, they follow the aesthetics of the signaling to the dissident. For everything lived, and suffered, he knows that Madrid “is the shelter” of those who have fled from nationalisms. Perhaps because “here we must not defend those identities or those exclusions.”

“I want to know for its capital’s beginnings.”

“My father was a notary, he took the place in Madrid. I thought it was best to settle in Madrid because in San Sebastián there was then university. I studied at the College of Pilar. My brothers too.

“But as the poet had to leave the sea …

“And I lived it fatal, it was like a banishment.” Although I cannot complain here, there is always some rejection of Madrid for that lack of sea.

“You are very related to the Zarzuela racecourse.”

“It’s a very nice place.” It has that structure that architects value so much. Although Mr. Sarasola was closed for the manipulations of Mr. Sarasla.

—The Madrid in which he was doing. How was it?

“It’s a Madrid linked to memories.” Here I did the race, here I gave classes. I have very good friends. I have spent most of my life here. Plaster, you want or not, it leaves you marked.

“Is it a thinking city?”

“Cities don’t think, people think and not all.” It is a city that has a great cultural life today. We have a president who has put Madrid on the map of Europe.

“Then Madrid is not Nuremberg?”

–In England there is a beer called ‘splendid Madrid’. Nuremberg does not have a dedicated beer.

“In addition to Tintin references, I see bullfighting elements in her each.” Are you going to sales?

“I have gone a lot.” No now, because I have no friend to accompany me. Where is I go to San Sebastián, to the Plaza de Illumbe. But yes, I have gone a lot with Javier Pradera, with Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio, with José Bergamín too. I go perfectly to the racecourse, but I like to go with people. I have seen the best. Ordonez, Paco Camino …

—I come about the lack of sea, which is a constitutive element of the interview. What about supplying the lack of sea in Madrid?

“How much are summer months, I’m going to San Sebastián.” From the beginning of June to the end of September.

—The intellectual or personal level, what has Madrid left?

—Intelectually, the whole career and friends or teachers like García Calvo. Personally, here I married and here I had a child.

“I let her sing the benefits of Madrid for those trips.”

—Madrid is a very free city, which lacks the clippers of other cities. Others are more tightened with ordinances. And has a privileged climate. I like fall in Madrid. As in general that of the big cities.

“Freedom in Madrid is …

—They can take a taxi without having to be at a stop, the bars. In Madrid people have an open, relaxed life.

“Is this city the cure of nationalisms?”

—Madrid is the refuge of those who have fled from nationalisms, each one is from his father and mother. Here we must not defend those identities or those exclusions.