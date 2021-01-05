Occupation: “I am quite busy, I am director of institutional and international relations, responsible for the League’s legends and ambassadors and I am president of the LaLiga Foundation. It is a job that clubs benefit from, including Málaga.”

The team: “I am a regular when it comes to Malaga games, I watch absolutely all the games. I really like it. I was very skeptical because you had to make a team with a low budget and very low chips. But the coach surprised me a lot. Pellicer I think it is very good and very valuable, very successful for Málaga. They understand their message, they all go to one, the nice thing is that it is a team, we do not depend on one or the other, it is a compact block. It is having a very good season. “

His presidency: “Those years were unrepeatable, those two seasons in Second, we stabilized the ship, which was going down, in the first. In the second season, the cost of the staff in signings and salaries was three million euros and we went up to First . We got the signings right, we worked a lot and we rose. In First they were very complicated years, we only received 8-9 million euros by TV, laughable next to the 40-50 now. I remember it with joy despite the bad experience at the beginning I am learning because I arrived without having a clue. And we learned a lot, I surrounded myself with very good people. I apply those lessons to the internationalization of LaLiga, to having more income, to having more equitable distributions … I have done that. achieved from my experience at Malaga. In those years we worked a lot, there was some luck, but because we worked a lot and we looked for it, it was not miraculous. It was a squad with unknown players who were later historic club in Se second and first. We were about to go down to Second B the year before, it seemed impossible to go up. Now, by the numbers, income, salary limit, it seems that you have to wait 2-3 years to do something more ambitious, as Manolo said. But you have to wait to see if there is a sale, if there is someone who puts in money, a capital increase and raises the salary limit. Depending on that it can have a little more economic freshness. “

Manolo Gaspar: “I don’t want to forget Manolo, a sensational job. He has brought players out from under the rocks. He has given them a clear and sincere message. When you have what you have and are where you are, you have to say it scoundrel. Work, humility and sacrifice and Manolo raises that. He left the club and I rescued him as president. He knows the idiosyncrasies of the club and the city. “

Vision from LaLiga: “Malaga is an important and historical club and the city has a lot of weight, very important in Spain. There was concern in LaLiga, but the situation has been redirected. Although difficult times and complicated situations are still coming. Thank God it does well, But now that we have to face other seasons with difficulties, not only this one. And I hope the following ones turn out better. Now I speak as a former president and former Málaga player, it hurts me a lot to see the team in the Second Division. It has to be in the First Division. the situation that existed has stopped the possibility of something more painful happening. The team competes, surrenders, empties and nothing can be blamed. “

Back to Malaga: “It has been 10 years since I left the club, I left the president after selling Al-Thani. And it is the first time that I have received a congratulation from Málaga CF for my birthday, I feel especially happy about that, through the networks. I was surprised and happy. I only worked very hard for the club. Malaga is my home and I never close my doors, but we do not know the paths of life. I never thought that I would retire at 32 to assume the presidency. When I was president I thought I was going to last longer in office but I understood that people wanted fresh air and someone who could give more money than I could get. The most important transformation that has taken place in world football has been LaLiga, from 2013 to now it has nothing to do with it, and I have been part of it. I continue to train, acquire experience and Malaga is my home. And the doors of my house I am never going to close them. “

Capital increase: “In his day I gave people the opportunity to be part of the club. There were not many people, but they were full shareholders. Now, the APA has raised the flag of change, thanks to them people realize that what was really happening, everything that happened in the club. “

Step to LaLiga: “The normal thing for a footballer is to be a coach, sports director, quarry … Mine is strange. It happened because I saw myself with the responsibility of retiring. Thanks to Malaga, it gave me a lot as a footballer and as a sports manager. gave this know-how to continue in the world of football but on the other side, from the person who looks for solutions and alternatives so that professional football continues to grow. I have never been welcomed to La Rosaleda since I left, I don’t understand why, and I dream of going back to La Rosaleda. “