fernando salazar He is once again in the eye of the hurricane. The former soccer player, owner of Águilas Doradas, was accused on Tuesday night of having gone looking for Andres Cadaviddefender of Medellín, finished the game that his team lost 1-2 in the home runs.

According to the denunciation of the central defender of the DIM, the leader would have gone to “bravearlo”. In addition, according to Cadavid, one of Salazar’s bodyguards would have drawn a gun during the alleged intimidation.

Although up to now Salazar has not made any pronouncement in this regard, it shines the long list of controversies and scandals that surround him.

Who is Fernando Salazar?

Jose Ferdinand Salazar He is a former Colombian soccer player, born in Medellín, in 1971.

Although his career was not outstanding or extensive, Salazar has spent most of his life immersed in national football.

After coaching business clubs, at the end of the first decade of the new millennium, with his family, he acquired the card of the then Bajo Cauca FC, a team that today has been refounded as Golden Eagles.

During his years as a manager, Salazar has been accused of racism (by DT Hubert Bodhert in 2018 and by defender Iván Rivas in 2021).

Likewise, this 2022, he was accused of having entered the VAR room during a match for his team.

Fernando Salazar the owner of @Golden Eagles violently stormed the VAR site, insulted them and destroyed the air conditioning.

During the first semester of this year, he was also accused of having tried to attack the Envigado security chief, according to Alberto Suárez, who was the DT.

Likewise, on social networks they condemned his alleged confrontation with Atlético Nacional fans during this 2022.

His latest controversy the threat that Cadavid denounces.

“Hey, how long are we going to let that gentleman from Fernando Salazar want to bully us, brother. Until when? He’s going to bully us after the games and the bodyguard says he’s pulling out a gun, going to the truck (sic),” he said. asks the central defender in his video.

