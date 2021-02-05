The Cartagena musician Fernando Rubio with his band, The Inner Demons, presents tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. on his Facebook profile (fernandorubioguitar) the recording of his last concert, held on November 28 on the stage of the Nuevo Teatro Circo de Cartagena. A concert without an audience, due to the health situation, which was recorded for virtual enjoyment and is released this afternoon. In this way, the artist will be able to feel the affection of his followers through the network, who will listen to a review of the two albums of the Cartagena solo. The first of them, ‘Tides’ (Perdition), was a self-produced album that saw the light in 2009 in which he sings and composes accompanied by a luxury band, and which incorporates rock, funk, country or reggae influences. In 2018 his second album arrived: ‘Cheap Chinese guitar’ (Perdition).

Fernando Rubio & The Inner Demons When Premiere of the concert Saturday, at 8:00 p.m. Where on Fernando Rubio’s Facebook profile (facebook.com/fernandorubioguitar)

The artist took advantage of the meeting with the stage to present some of the new songs that will be part of his next work, already in production and that may see the light before next summer.

On the other hand, since the period of confinement, Fernando Rubio has published on social networks the ‘Lockdown Sessions’, naked readings of his songs, including some unpublished, and versions of his head artists, with collaborations of other musicians, recorded in his small home studio. The good response obtained makes the publication of an album with these sessions very likely, as a document of the unprecedented situation in which they were created.

Throughout his extensive career, the guitarist, singer, harmonica player, composer and producer has been part of different projects, including the soul formation Ferroblues, with two published albums, of which he was guitarist and main composer. A group that allowed him to play with legends such as Chuck Berry or The Blues Brothers Band. The artist is also part of Bantastic Fand since 2016 and has collaborated with Adiós Amigo –with Antonio Fidel and Esteban Hirschfeld–, Rubia –Sara Iñiguez’s project, produced by Alejo Stivel–, Joaquín Talismán, Farmacia de Guardia, Adrià Puntí, Breis, Ross, Los Fanaticos or Second.

Fernando Rubio offers concerts in various formats, from solo acoustic with guitar and harmonica, to electric with the entire band.

