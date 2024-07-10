Villarreal president Fernando Roig has been sentenced to eleven months and 28 days in prison along with ten other people for two crimes of falsifying commercial documents against the Public Treasury in the renovation works of the club’s sports city and the Estadio de la Cerámica during 2004 and 2005, then called El Madrigal.

The ruling, which EFE has had access to, proves fraud against the Treasury for a total of 525,440 euros – 187,840 euros for the 2004 fiscal year and 336,600 for the 2005 fiscal year – for VAT amounts improperly deducted after an excess of 1,174,000 euros in 2004 and 2,110,000 euros in 2005 through “over-inflated prices” for work that did not correspond to reality in order to avoid paying the corresponding VAT. Villarreal CF has issued a statement in which it says it remains convinced of the innocence of its directors and confirms that it “will use all legal means available to it to defend its innocence before higher courts.”

According to the text, which is not final and can be appealed before the Provincial Court of Castellón, these fees would have been supported through the issuance of false invoices from different companies and subcontracted persons for work that did not correspond to reality, within the works carried out in the two sites. This leads the Criminal Court number 1 of Castellón to condemn eleven people, although not all of them accumulate the same sentence.

Those convicted are the club president, Fernando Roig, and two managing directors of Villarreal for the two crimes; a commercial administrator of the company Estructuras, Viviendas y Carreteras SL as a necessary collaborator in the two crimes and for which he has accumulated a sentence of six months in prison and a fine; two commercial administrators of the firm Spain GES-PRO SL as necessary collaborators in two tax crimes in conjunction with two continued crimes of falsification of a commercial document and five necessary collaborators in a continued crime of falsification of a commercial document for the issuance of false invoices.

The ruling, which acquits four other defendants, highlights that Villarreal, with the approval of its president and the signature of two of its managing directors, paid the company Estructuras, Viviendas y Carreteras (EVC) with promissory notes to avoid paying the corresponding VAT, assuming and knowing the fictitious billing received from the construction company.

According to the proven facts of the ruling, it is “proven that EVC’s billing exceeded the services actually provided to Villarreal”, as the club accepted “oversized prices” for certain jobs.

However, Villarreal, “with the approval of Roig and the signature of its managing directors in order to avoid paying the corresponding VAT, assuming and knowing the fictitious billing received from the construction company EVC, paid EVC’s invoices in two different ways.”

Thus, it paid “with promissory notes due in several months for real billing, as was usual practice for payment to suppliers”, while it paid “with promissory notes due soon for unreal billing”, which were deposited in the bank account of EVC, which “in the near future issued new promissory notes in favor of Spain Gespro SL, the amount of which was also deposited in its bank account on nearby dates”.

From there, “cash withdrawals were made in 500 euro notes or bearer promissory notes, supposedly intended for payments to Spain Gespro SL subcontractors, which, however, were collected by staff of the company Spain Gespro SL itself”, in order to avoid paying VAT, according to the sentence.

